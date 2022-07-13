From Ortigoza to Cristaldo: remember gringos from Palmeiras that generated expectations in the crowd | palm trees

The Argentine José Manuel López and the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel were presented as reinforcements for Palmeiras last Tuesday, at the Football Academy. In recent years, even, Verdão had some other gringo strikers as an expectation of goals.

Strengthening the sector was one of coach Abel Ferreira’s priorities in conversations with the board. López and Merentiel are the answers to this request from the Portuguese.

But who were the other gringos who rocked the net with the summer shirt? O ge takes advantage of the arrival of the Argentine and the Uruguayan to remember. See below:

Going back almost two decades in time, Palmeiras bet on Argentine Sergio Gioino for the 2005 season. The striker built a career outside his country of origin, being successful in Chilean football before being hired by Verdão.

There were 37 games and seven goals scored by Palmeiras. The Argentine became known for being São Paulo’s executioner, with goals and good performances in the classic Choque-Rei.

In Brazil, Gioino still defended Gama, before ending his career in 2009. He is currently 49 years old.

In 2005, Gioino scores the winning goal for Palmeiras over Cruzeiro

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Currently 35 years old, José Maria Ortigoza defended Palmeiras in the 2009 season. At the time, 21 years old, the Paraguayan striker was hired on loan by indication of Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

He became the favorite of the Alviverde fans due to his race on the field, goals (eight in 42 games) and the long hair that earned him the nickname Coalhada – a clumsy football player created by comedian Chico Anysio.

Remember Ortigoza’s goal for Palmeiras

Ortigoza also defended Cruzeiro, Náutico and Paraná in Brazil. This season, for 12 de Outubro, from Paraguay, there were four games and a goal scored.

1 of 5 Ortigoza at Paraná Clube in 2018 — Photo: Albari Rosa/Gazeta do Povo Ortigoza at Paraná Clube in 2018 — Photo: Albari Rosa/Gazeta do Povo

In a season of ups and downs, such as winning the Copa do Brasil and being relegated to Série B, Palmeiras bet on the signing of Argentine Hernán Barcos, at the time defending LDU, from Ecuador.

Verdão paid US$ 3.5 million (R$ 6.24 million at the time) to reinforce the squad. Indicated by Felipão, the “Pirata” arrived to supply the lack of goals of an attack that had Luan, Maikon Leite, Ricardo Bueno, Fernandão and Vinícius.

Remember Barcos’ goal, for Palmeiras, in victory over São Bernardo

Barcos defended Palmeiras in 61 games and scored 31 goals, having a good performance and winning the favor of the fans.

The Argentine, however, switched from Verdão to Grêmio in 2013, in a deal that involved US$ 2 million (about R$ 4 million at the time), in addition to the arrivals of defender Vilson, striker Leandro, midfielder Léo Gago and midfielder. Rondinelly to Verdão.

Currently 38 years old, Barcos defends Alianza Lima, from Peru. There, he scored eight goals in 23 games in 2022.

2 of 5 Boats Palmeiras Vasco 2012 — Photo: Marcelo Theobald / O Globo Boats Palmeiras Vasco 2012 — Photo: Marcelo Theobald / O Globo

Nominated by Ricardo Gareca, Argentine Cristaldo arrived at Palmeiras in 2015 with a golden weight. Verdão paid about US$ 3.5 million (about R$ 8 million at the time) to Metalist, from Ukraine.

3 of 5 Cristaldo Palmeiras — Photo: César Greco / Ag. Palm trees / Publicity Cristaldo Palmeiras — Photo: César Greco / Ag. Palm trees / Publicity

In all, Cristaldo played 76 games, scored 20 goals and even tattooed the 2015 Copa do Brasil cup on his arm after the Verdão title. In 2016, he was traded to Mexico’s Cruz Azul for around R$10 million.

Currently 33 years old, Cristaldo rejoined Palmeiras in the group stage dispute of this year’s Libertadores. Defending Independiente Petrolero, from Bolivia, he saw Verdão score 8-1 at home and 5-0 away from home.

Cristaldo, from Palmeiras, takes the penalty against Capivariano, in 2016

One of the most popular strikers in South America at the time, Lucas Barrios demanded a large investment from Palmeiras for his hiring in 2015. The total cost of the operation was around R$ 40 million, including gloves, commission and salaries.

Barrios played 45 matches with the alviverde shirt, scored 14 goals and won two titles (the 2015 Copa do Brasil and the 2016 Campeonato Brasileiro). After terminating with Palmeiras, the striker agreed with Grêmio.

4 of 5 Barrios on the way through Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Barrios on the way through Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The Paraguayan striker, who played in the 2010 World Cup for his country, defended clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, from Germany, as well as a passage through the millionaire Chinese football. At Palmeiras, he was not missed. At least until your replacement arrives.

Palmeiras goal! Barrios takes advantage of leftovers in the area and opens the scoring at 36′ of the 1st half

Barrios’ replacement was Colombian Miguel Borja, the biggest investment in Palmeiras’ history. In 2017, the board had the help of Crefisa to pay R$35 million to Atlético Nacional for the striker.

Accredited by the artillery of Libertadores by Atlético Nacional, Borja generated great expectations among the Palmeiras. But he failed to take off as the fans had hoped.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

5 of 5 Borja during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Borja during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

In all, there were 112 games and 36 goals scored. The striker was the 2018 Brazilian champion with Verdão.

This week, Borja was traded to River Plate. Previously, Palmeiras had sold 50% of the economic rights to Junior Barranquilla, keeping another 50%. With that, Verdão pocketed R$ 18 million with the forward’s move to the Argentine team.

Palmeiras goal! Borja receives a pass from Zé Rafael, spins and kicks hard, at 25′ of the 2nd half

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧