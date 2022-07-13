Futures Ibovespa falls more than 1% after inflation data in the US; dollar and future interest rates rise

The Ibovespa futures started the day between losses but began to fall sharply after the release of consumer inflation in the United States. The number, worse than expected, indicates that the Federal Reserve may be more aggressive in its monetary tightening policy. Here, attention to fiscal risks, after the approval in the first round of the PEC on Aid in the Chamber.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.3% in June compared to May, above the average of market forecasts (1.1%). In 12 months, inflation in the United States has accumulated a high of 9.1%.

In the political field, the market will follow the vote on the highlights of Pec dos Auxílios, which was approved in the first round of the Chamber of Deputies last night. The proposal needs to go through a second vote, which should happen later today.

Read more: Retail sales rise 0.1% in May, well below expectations

At 9:38 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for August was down 1.2%, at 98,500 points.

The commercial dollar started to rise 0.12%, to R$ 5.445 in the purchase and R$ 5.446 in the sale. The dollar futures for August rose 0.27% to R$5.481.

Future interest also started to rise after the inflation data: DIF23, +0.01 pp, at 13.86%; DIF25, +0.07pp to 13.12%; DIF27, +0.03 pp, at 12.97%; and DIF29, +0.02 pp, at 13.10%.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.98% and 1.48%, respectively.

Investors will also follow the release of the Beige Book – a summary of the economic situation in the Federal Reserve districts. The document will be released at 15:00 (Brasília time).

This morning, the premarket echoed Delta Airlines’ second-quarter earnings, whose earnings of $1.44 per share were below average projections. The airline’s shares fell after the figures were released.

European stocks fall again, with fears of recession. The prospect of an economic slowdown in the old continent caused the euro to devalue and reach parity with the dollar, which had not happened for 20 years. Investors are also awaiting US inflation data. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.71%.

The UK economy had an unexpected 0.5% growth in May compared to April. British industrial production also surprised, up 0.9%, while the market consensus pointed to a stagnation. Industrial production in the euro zone, in turn, had a monthly change of 0.8% in May (the average of market projections pointed to a rise of 0.3%).

In Germany, the final annualized CPI (consumer inflation) reading rose 7.6% in June, in line with the forecast.

Most Asian stocks closed higher. The Chinese trade balance was the highlight of the session. The data showed a 17.9% increase in dollar-denominated exports in June, up from the 12% that analysts had expected, the report said. Reuters. Imports rose 1%, below the 3.9% forecast by analysts in a survey.

South Korea, meanwhile, raised interest rates by half a percentage point for the first time, to 2.25% a year. The country joins the tightening policy of the Central Bank of the United States and other countries to combat high inflation. Analysts predict further rate hikes in the future.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Once again, the downward movement did not continue and continues in the region of struggle and consolidation since 06/17. It has already made two legs within this lateralization and we can be aware of the break in the third leg. Resistance at 101,050 and support at 98,000.”

Dollar

“The dollar remains strong in buying and is already approaching the resistance region of BRL 5,500 and arithmetic average of 200, which can hold back the movement a little. If it breaks this resistance, next strong point is at R$5,700 and support at R$5,300.”

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related