Gabriel Veron is filmed drinking in a club

The striker Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, appeared in videos on social networks drinking at a nightclub this morning, in São Paulo. The images were posted around 1 am by artists Anderson and Elvis Neiff, from the group ‘Bonde dos Neiff’, in a nightclub in the West Zone of São Paulo.

O UOL Esporte contacted Palmeiras and the player’s press office in search of a position, but until the time of publication of the article, he had not received a response. The São Paulo team has training today, at 11 am (Brasília time).

In the video, Veron appears giving a shot in a bottle at the birthday party of influencer and youtuber Marcos Dias.

“The Beast. Drinks like hell and scores”, says Anderson in one of the Instagram stories in which Veron appears giving a shot.

“The guy’s crazy. It’s all over,” adds Elvis.

Since last Monday, the 19-year-old was out of action due to a domestic accident in which he cut his right foot and required 11 stitches.

Yesterday, he had his first training session since the injury and could be an option for coach Abel Ferreira – since Rafael Navarro and Rony are injured – in the decisive match against São Paulo, tomorrow, at 20:00 (GMT), at Allianz Parque. , in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Tricolor do Morumbi won the first game by 1-0 and has the advantage of a draw.