Germany on alert for Russia’s total gas cut | Ukraine and Russia

Work on the 1,220 kilometers of pipelines is an annual event requiring 10 to 14 days to close records. According to a spokesperson for the Swiss-based management company, there will be supervision of mechanical parts and automatic systems.

“As predicted, Nord Stream 1 has been at zero since this morning,” said Klaus Mueller, president of Bundesnetzagentur, the German regulatory agency for gas, electricity and telecommunications networks. “What happens at the end of maintenance, no one is able to say at this time. We won’t know anything until the day before its scheduled end.”

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck did not hesitate to express the government’s apprehensions, referring to a “nightmare scenario”: “Anything is possible, anything can happen”, he told Deutschlandfunk on Saturday. “It could be that the gas will flow again, maybe more than before. But it could also be that nothing will come. We need to honestly prepare for the worst possible situation and do our best to deal with it.”

Emergency plans in the event of a total cut

There is great concern in Germany that Moscow will seize the opportunity to further harness energy in retaliation for Western sanctions for the war against Ukraine. Nord Stream 1 transports 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year, vital both to power Europe’s largest economy and to heat most of its homes.

Across the country, emergency plans are being drawn up in the event of a total cut: hospitals and emergency services have top priority, while homes are ahead of most industrial uses. The fight against rising energy prices and consequent inflation is also intense.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on February 24, Moscow has reduced the flow through Nord Stream 1 to about 40% of usual levels, blaming sanctions for allegedly preventing access to spare parts.

On Saturday, Canada declared that, after consultations with Berlin and the International Energy Agency (IEA), it would exempt Russia from sanctions “for a limited time”, to allow the dispatch from Montreal of a Russian turbine necessary for the works. pipeline maintenance.

The day before, the Kremlin had promised to increase supplies to Europe once the turbine was returned. Kiev objected, arguing that the move would help maintain Europe’s dependence on Russian fuel.

Germany’s short-term goal is to try to fill its gas reservoirs with a view to the next invention. According to data released by the Bundesnetzagentur on Friday, the current level of facilities is 63% of their total capacity. Expected to reach 90% by November 1st.

In the long term, Berlin wants to lessen the country’s dependence on Russian gas, established over decades, by increasing renewable energy generation, in part by redefining the sector as vitally important to national security.