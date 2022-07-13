Globo cancels MasterChef generic and puts canned in prime time

Globo decided to suspend the production of Mestre do Sabor indefinitely: on air since 2019, the gastronomy competition led by Claude Troisgros will not have an unprecedented season this year and has no date to return to the air. According to the broadcaster, in a statement distributed to the press on Tuesday afternoon (12), the space left by the reality show will be filled by a new slot for canned goods. Initially, it will be up to the series This is Us to double with Travessia from the second half of the year.

“The story that moved millions of people around the world can be seen from November, right after Travessia, the new nine o’clock soap opera. This is Us series follows the history and daily life of the Pearson family over the decades. The first season, which will be shown on Globo, was nominated for 11 Emmys and was hugely successful in terms of audience and repercussion. “With the premiere of the series, Mestre do Sabor will no longer be shown this year,” concluded the channel.

Interestingly, the suspension of the MasterChef generic takes place just after the negative audience results of the format in 2021. Last year, Mestre do Sabor accumulated 16.3 average points over the course of its 12 episodes. The second season of the attraction, produced in 2020 and which featured 13 programs, had the best result and closed with an average of 18.2 points. The first season, broadcast in 2019, scored an average of 17.7.

Scaled to fill the gap in Claude Troisgros’ show, This is Us was produced in the United States between September 2016 and May 2022. The series chronicles the lives of a group of people who were born on the same day: Rebecca and Jack are a couple awaiting the birth of triplets in Pittsburgh — Kate and Kevin are the biological children of the couple, who decide to adopt a third child after one of the babies dies in childbirth. Over the years, Kevin will become a television actor tired of always playing the same roles, while Kate becomes a woman in an eternal battle to lose weight. Randall, meanwhile, will be reunited with his father, who abandoned him when he was a newborn.