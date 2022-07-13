Globo cancels Mestre do Sabor after three poor ratings seasons | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / Globe Mestre do Sabor leaves Globo programming after three seasons

After three years of audience fiasco, Globo made the decision not to air the fourth season of the reality show Mestre do Sabor. The gastronomy competition, conceived by the core of JB de Oliveira, Boninho, never excited the viewers and this time it was discontinued from the programming.

Officially, the broadcaster does not decree the end of the format, it only says in a note that this year the reality show will not be held. In its place, it will show the first season of the series This Is Us, a phenomenon of audience on pay TV. The curious thing is that the fourth season of Mestre do Sabor was announced on BBB22.

Mestre do Sabor has been a problematic reality show for Globo since its first season. Commanded by Claude Troisgros, the program suffered from several factors, including the format, initially considered confusing by the viewers. Another aggravating factor was due to the team of judges, which did not win the sympathy of the audience, as happened with MasterChef.

In terms of audience, the program has always been below expectations by the broadcaster. Even receiving a high Ibope on account of the nine o’clock soap operas that preceded it, the program lost almost half of the audience in a matter of minutes. In the commercial field, it was not a problem, as Globo got good sponsors every year.

The cancellation of the format was announced timidly by the broadcaster. In the note sent to the press on Tuesday afternoon (12), the title of the e-mail presented only the arrival of the North American series, which will premiere in November, when Travessia is already occupying the nine o’clock range in place of Pantanal. The information about the end of Mestre do Sabor was in the last paragraph of the communiqué. Read:

“A worldwide success arrives on TV Globo in 2022: the American series ‘This is Us’. The story that moved millions of people around the world can be seen from November, right after ‘Travessia’, the new nine o’clock soap opera. follows the history and daily life of the Pearson family over the decades.The first season, which will be shown on Globo, was nominated for 11 Emmys and was hugely successful in terms of audience and repercussion.

With the premiere of the series, there will be a change in the schedule of TV Globo and the new season of the gastronomic reality Mestre do Sabor will no longer be shown this year.”