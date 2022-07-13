Globo launches new version in premiere of ‘Novelei’

Globo is betting on a promising project.

To honor the world of soap operas, the Globelaunched a series entitled novelized in an unprecedented partnership with YouTube, this Monday (11). The video, available at 8 pm, features the new humorous version of the teledramaturgy classic Anything goes.

The series is written by Bia Braune in collaboration with Nigel Goodman and Marcelo Martinez, having direction of Felipe Joffily. The plot takes place in a daily life using the lightness of a parallel world in which, after a bug in the system, the classic soap operas begin to be erased from everyone’s memory.

So no one knows what it is anymore. “Inshalah!”classic catchphrase sung by Carla Diaz in The clone (2001) or remember who was Odete Roitman, the disgusting villain of Anything goes (1998), who made history in Globe.

Everyone also forgot about the clash between Nina and carmine in Brazil Avenue (2012) as well as Leblon, a striking setting for the plots of Manuel Carlos, is being erased from memory and Tony Ramosa Brazilian TV asset who played several outstanding characters on TV, is also disappearing.

AND Anything goes was chosen for the first episode of the series novelized. Therefore, Vitinho (Paulo Vieira) recruits a team of digital influencers to recreate some outstanding teledramaturgy titles, such as Gusta Stockler.

“It was the greatest experience of my life! Being able to work with people I admire, there’s no way to measure the importance of it. It’s a wonderful homage, a never-before-seen junction in the history of the internet.”scored like in an interview with Gshow.

REPERCUSSION OF THE FIRST EPISODE

There will be nine episodes in total. novelizedwhich will always be available on Mondays at 20:00 on the Globe on Youtube. In addition to Kefera Buchmann who interprets the striking Odete Roitmanthe public can see Gretchen acting alongside the youtuber, Thalita Meneghim.

To do well as one of the most remembered villains of television drama, immortalized by Beatriz Segall, Kefera Buchmann focused on watching all the scenes of the eternal villain of Anything goes.

“Even those who didn’t follow the soap opera know the character. She is an icon of villainy and I loved being challenged to be a part of this project. I would love to bring a villain like her to life, to stay in the public’s memory. That everyone loved to hate. For an actress, it’s not a full plate. It’s a feast!”declared Kefera.

the debut of novelized had a lot of repercussions. Until the last update of this text, the video had more than 5 thousand views and comments that divided the opinion of internet users.

“Guys, I don’t want to belittle anyone’s work, but I thought it was a mess hahaha I don’t even know what I watched! – I came back to say that the ending with Phellyx was the best thing about the episode!”, said a user identified as nara.

“Wonderful I love it”commented another internet user named Jeanderson Eduardo. “It’s so bad it’s even cool to watch”fired user David Bren.