Globo takes “Mestres do Sabor” off the air and puts the series “This is Us” in its place; premiere takes place in november

A worldwide success arrives on TV Globo in 2022: the American series ‘This is Us’. The story that touched millions of people around the world can be seen from November, right after ‘Travessia’, the new nine o’clock soap opera. The news took many people by surprise, as the exhibition of the award-winning production on open TV was not scheduled.

The series follows the history and daily life of the Pearson family over the decades. The first season, which will be shown on Globo, was nominated for 11 Emmys and was hugely successful in terms of audience and repercussion. In the Emmy nominations released this Tuesday (12), the last season of the story got a nomination.

With the premiere of the series, there will be a change in the schedule of TV Globo and the new season of the gastronomic reality ‘Mestre do Sabor’ will no longer be shown this year. With this, the broadcaster leaves its gastronomic reality show in the fridgewhich competed directly with Band’s “Masterchef”, which is also at a low point.

2022 Emmy nominations

Earlier, the public found out who the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees are. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed on Tuesday (12) the nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy in a live broadcast, which featured the presentation of JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero. The awards for the main categories take place on September 12, a Monday. The “Creative Arts” awards, which honor the technical categories, will be announced to the general public on the 3rd and 4th of the same month.

HBO’s drama series “Succession” was the nomination champion having received no less than 25. She is followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus”, both with 20 nominations. Following up are “Only Murders in the Building”, with 17; and “Round 6”, which received 14 nominations. The Korean series is already the highest-numbered foreign-language work to date.