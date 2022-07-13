Government estimates a reduction of up to 19% in the electricity bill with new measures – Notícias









The federal government estimates a potential 19% reduction in utility bills. electricity in relation to the values ​​of April 2022, after the entry into force of legislative measures. The calculation was released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, taking into account these changes in legislation.

One of them is the law, which came into force on June 27, which classifies electricity, fuel, transport and communications as essential items. The text limits the rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) charged in each state at 18%. The other is the law that provides for the full refund of PIS/Cofins tax credits unduly charged from consumers in recent years.

According to the ministry, the effectiveness of the measures depends on regulation by the states. Most have already issued regulations dealing with the new rates. The objective is to control inflation, which accumulates high of 11.89% in the last 12 monthsaccording to the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) of June.

The ministry says that in Rio de Janeiro, for example, consumer units in the residential, industrial and commercial classes whose monthly consumption exceeds 300 kWh will see a 13% reduction in their electricity bills. In Minas Gerais, residential consumer units may have, on average, a 16% reduction in their bills. In the commercial class, this reduction could reach 9%.

In the state of São Paulo, the measure could have an average effect of 9% on the bills of residential consumer units, while in Bahia, residential and commercial consumers could see an average reduction of 10% in their bills.

Complementary Law No. 194, of 2022, creates the condition for reducing consumer bills when considering electricity, natural gas, fuels, telecommunications and public transport services, essential goods and services.

This measure established a ceiling of 18% for the ICMS rates charged on electricity bills. Most Brazilian states charged ICMS rates on invoices ranging from 25% to 30%.

Also contributing to the reduction of electricity bills are the amounts resulting from the capitalization process of Eletrobras, due to Law No. 14,182/2021. On average, in 2022, this measure will reduce invoices by 2.5%.

