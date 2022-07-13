Government publishes website for customer to denounce gas station – News

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security released a website for consumers to report stations that do not display the value of a liter of fuel on June 22 and, thus, prevent the customer from comparing the price on that date with the price currently charged. On the page made available this Monday (11) there is a form to inform the name and location of the establishment, in addition to a photo, if possible.

The objective is to make the owners of the gas stations comply with decree 11121/2022, which obliges them to disclose the amounts charged per liter on that date. The determination was issued on July 6th, with the requirement to provide correct, clear, precise, ostensible and legible information on automotive fuel prices. The determination is valid until December 31 of this year.




“The decree was published shortly after the enactment of Complementary Law 194/2022, which limited the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels to the minimum rate of each state, which varies between 17% and 18%”, informed the federal government.

According to the ministry, the intention is to find out if the amount charged on resale to gas stations follows the tax reduction, so that the final price is passed on to the consumer.

