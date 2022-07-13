Government will invest another R$ 13 billion in Pronampe

The R$ 13 billion that were placed as guarantee in Pronampe loans will be available again for new financing.

The government estimates that the BRL 13 billion that were placed as collateral for Pronampe loans in the last two years will be available again for new financing this year and in 2023.

The forecast is that the R$ 13 billion guarantee guarantee up to R$ 65 billion in loans for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), micro and small entrepreneurs.

The National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) established by Law No. which is managed by Banco do Brasil. The resources of this fund are subsidized by the Union.

For the new loans, made available through the approval by Congress of the permanent Pronampe in April, there are no new subsidies from the Union. Thus, the resources are gradually being released by the payments of loans already granted, in the amount of R$ 13 billion.

The government intends to maintain guarantee coverage at 20% of operations. Therefore, in a loan of R$150,000, R$30,000 is guaranteed by the Federal Government, which allows for less risk for financial institutions and, thus, better interest conditions.

However, this number could change if the government perceives that financial institutions are not enthusiastic about lending the amounts.

With the service of MEIs by Pronampe, the risk of loans increased. Well, these entrepreneurs have fewer guarantees for and fewer resources. In this way, they are seen as customers with a higher risk of non-payment. Therefore, the percentage of coverage may have to be higher, depending on the evolution of loans.

The interest rate on the loan at Pronampe is 2% plus the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is 13.25% per year. Thus, the total cost is much higher than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, when the rate was 2%.

However, according to the government, default rates remain low and the granting of credit depends on the risk analysis of each financial institution.

