Gretchen claims to have been the victim of psychological violence from neighbors: ‘They will be prosecuted’ | celebrities

Gretchen claims to have been assaulted by neighbors in BelémPlayback / Instagram

Published 07/13/2022 09:01

Rio – Gretchen, 63, used social media on Tuesday to talk about the verbal abuse suffered by her neighbors. According to her, all the friction is caused by insisting on parking cars in front of her house, hindering locomotion. On Instagram, the singer said that she is the victim of screams and insults: “This is psychological violence”, she said.

According to the artist, the attacks would come from employees who work in a mechanical workshop, next to her residence, located in Belém, Pará. “I’ve tried everything, for friendship, for conversation, and it’s not working. I’m going to post pictures of their chutzpah if they keep serving people at my garage door,” she snapped.

“People will learn to respect the laws and learn to respect me. I’m not moving house, because I’m not moving. I don’t want anyone to stop working, but I want to have the freedom to come and go whenever I want. . Without waiting for a car to be serviced”, he explained, refuting comments from people who suggested moving house.

“From now on, there’s no more forgiveness. I’m a citizen, I pay my taxes. The house is mine, I pay IPTU dearly and I won’t admit anyone doing service at her door. Here it’s forbidden. If the old people couldn’t afford to make them respect the law, now they will. Like it or not”, he concluded.