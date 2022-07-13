Gusttavo Lima performs at a different time in Jacare (SP) and fans revolt

Gusttavo Lima does a show at different times in Jacare (SP) and fans revolt (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

Last Sunday (10th), several fans ended up frustrated because they were unable to attend the concert by country singer Gusttavo Lima, which was awaited by many. This is because the artist’s presentation in Jacare, in the interior of So Paulo, which was scheduled for 9 pm, ended up being brought forward by two hours, changing to 7 pm. However, the warning made on social media was not seen by everyone who had already purchased the ticket.

Soon, indignation took over the audience that arrived at the time previously scheduled and knew that the show had already happened and that Gusttavo Lima had even left. According to the organization of the event, the request to change the time was made by the singer, but ended up displeasing admirers.

The G1 website gathered some reports of those who were frustrated. Marcos Mendes, from So Jos dos Campos, was looking forward to the show he would watch with his friends. “We arrived at the place and noticed a confusion at the entrance, people fighting. It was only when we presented our ticket that we were told that the show had not yet begun, as it was over and the singer was no longer there.”said.

A fan from Campos do Jordo, Ana Clara Moreira, tried but didn’t arrive in time for the new schedule. “I was going from far away and with them warning me at the last minute, we tried, but it didn’t work. I thought it was a lack of respect for the consumer. I want them to give me back what I paid for”declared.

In the announcement of the change made in the networks of Expo Agro, several internet users also complained. “I just arrived to watch Gusttavo Lima’s show and already had the show, I didn’t know the time change, so I missed the show I’ve been waiting so long to go to”wrote one. “I find this absurd! I bought it because it was 9pm. I can’t go sooner because of work”said another.

The organizers of the event stated that those who were inconvenienced can request a refund or replace their ticket for another day of the event this year.