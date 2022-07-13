Gusttavo Lima shows children in his dream mansion in the USA

On vacation in Orlando, Gusttavo Lima showed his children’s meeting with Spider-Man

The singer Gusttavo Lima and his wife, the model and digital influencer Andressa Suita, showed an amusing clicks of the children. Turns out the kids are on school vacation. To enjoy the moment of joy, the parents traveled with the little ones to the United States.

In the last week of June, the family celebrated the five years of their eldest son Gabriel. The youngest Samuel, on the other hand, is only three years old and also received many gifts when celebrating his brother’s birthday.

The boy’s birthday celebration took place on the family’s yacht in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro. When celebrating the special date, the countryman made a point of honoring the puppy.

In a post shared on social media, the singer appears hugging the heir. “Celebrating another year of Gabriel’s life. Congratulations son for another year of life, daddy loves you very much”, melted the artist.

Family leisure time has been more frequent. This Monday (11), the wife of Gusttavo Lima left fans drooling as she showed her husband braiding her during the flight to Orlando, Florida.

While the children had fun, the influencer shared the unusual moment and wrote: “I asked my husband to braid me”. Afterwards, she showed the little ones and said: “Look at the children laughing”.

In another click, Gusttavo Lima, who was already on American soil, posed next to his children and wife and recorded the moment when the children meet Spider-Man. Upon seeing the famous character, the boys were amazed and took the opportunity to play games in the living room of the mansion where the family is staying.

In the caption of the images, published on the model’s social network profile, Andressa made a point of registering the beautiful surprise. “We arrived with a surprise from Aunt Lígia”, she highlighted.

Quickly, fans of the famous left several comments on the couple’s post. Many netizens praised the family. “How beautiful,” said one follower. “What a beautiful family,” wrote another. And yet a third wished: “God bless, enjoy a lot”.

