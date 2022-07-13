Hacker manages to make Doom run inside the original Doom 2 for DOS

You can test the project yourself using the game version for Steam and GOG

Among the elements that help maintain the fame of the doom original to the present day is the versatility of the game, which can be adapted to just about anything — including LEGO bricks. Now, a hacker has found a way to make Doom ran completely inside the original Doom 2 for DOS.

The full explanation of the process that allowed this to happen was posted on the kgws channel. In short, the responsible developer managed to use an exploit in the original Doom 2 to run a version of chocolate doom within its engine, creating a scenario in which the Doom Slayer participates as a spectator of its own actions.

According to the creator of the project, it can only run inside the original Doom 2 due to security issues that it would bring to modern systems. As the process involves code execution, the existence of the exploit in more modern versions of the game would open machines for the distribution of malicious code.

Doom within Doom 2

The video released by kgws serves as a great tutorial of your projectbut whoever wants to check the result obtained by him can skip to 8 minutes and 10 seconds. The original Doom is played in a small “cinema” that was created by the developer to serve as a screen for the original game.

The project allows enjoy Doom from both a third-person perspective and jump right into the action what is happening on the screen, with the same enemies and sound effects. Unlike other projects with more conceptual ideas, the full game is available from start to finish within Doom 2 from DOS and the result can be checked by anyone.

The developer has made available on Github the necessary files for anyone to repeat the process that, according to him, works on Steam and GOG versions of the game (using emulator DOSBox). The installation process is simple and involves drag some files to the directory where the gam executable is locatedand.

Source: PC Gamer