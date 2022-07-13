Deputy Bárbara Lomba Bueno, responsible for the arrest in flagrante delicto of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, said that the suspect remained silent and showed “conformity” after the arrest. Giovanni was detained at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João do Meriti, Rio de Janeiro, after being caught in a video sexually abusing a pregnant woman who was sedated during a cesarean.

Credit: Playback/Instagram‘He was silent and was resigned’, said delegate about doctor

“He was silent. He asked what was going on and when we told him about the video he was silent and remained so, including at the police station. He didn’t show any indignation or intention to explain anything, because really in relation to that action there was no explanation. He simply kept silent and even showed resignation, in fact, when he learned that there was the video, the house fell”, said Bárbara, in an interview with UOL News.

She also said she has received reports from other women who have been needlessly sedated or given too high a dose of anesthetics. “We are going to see if it is possible to have expert evidence that correlates the presence of a substance for a long time in the body and if this really indicates an excessive dosage. We revisited the records of the possible victims identified and we are going to see what was put in the records of the patients that day”.

Barbara pointed out that if there is no documentation in the patients’ charts, it could be considered an indication of concealment of information. “Everything will be considered, but it needs to be done with caution. We are going to hear from other possible victims and there were two other people who came to us and were treated on other dates and were also sedated. The information needs to be cross-referenced to see if there is a possibility of forensic examination.”

The delegate also said that the hospital was asked to list all the patients who were treated by Bezerra in surgeries and that data on patients treated outside the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart will also be collected. Despite not being able to specify the number of victims of the anesthesiologist, Barbara said that there are other women who were abused.

“I have no idea how many, but I can venture to say that he practiced other facts. If we will be able to prove it consistently, I don’t know, but we will find out who was treated and what were the procedures adopted. (…) since he works as an anesthesiologist it is possible that there are other victims”.

Other doctors have also been heard by the police, according to the delegate and said that sedation is not usually used in these cases, only if the pregnant woman is very agitated, although it is not normally performed in the cesarean section.

“Knowing if there was sedation and at what level it happened to other patients could be an indication that he actually committed other crimes. The reports that we have collected point out that sedation at this level was not necessary”.

The delegate confirmed that the victim’s companion accompanied the birth and the rape would have occurred at another time.

“The baby was already born and therefore the companion was not in the room. The latest reports tell us that the execution of the crime began after the child was born, when obstetricians and surgeons were suturing and finalizing the surgical procedure.”