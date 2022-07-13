Herta celebrates ‘great opportunity’ after Formula 1 car test – Formula 1 News

Colton Herta thanked him for the opportunity to test McLaren’s 2021 car in Portimão (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Colton Herta tested this Monday and Tuesday (11th and 12th) the MCL35M, McLaren’s car for the 2021 Formula 1 season in Portimão. After being announced as a test and development driver for the British team, this was his first contact with a car of the category, an opportunity that the American highly valued.

“It was very funny. It was two great days to get used to the car, which is obviously very different from what I’m used to. The riding style is a little different, but the engineers helped me a lot to adapt. And what a car to drive, it’s really special. It’s a great opportunity for me,” Colton said in an interview with the website. racer.

At 22, Herta is currently in her fourth year at IndyCar, her third with Andretti. Accustomed to the American category car, he needed time to adapt to the Formula 1 car in Portugal. Among the main differences noted by the young McLaren test driver compared to IndyCar are acceleration, braking and a smoother steering wheel.

Colton Herta in action with McLaren in Portimão (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

“I think the first thing was the torque right at the speed limiter coming out of the pit lane, which is amazing. Even when you’re at such a low pitch. Those were the biggest things for me: the straight-line speed, the acceleration, and the braking. Obviously the cornering speeds were higher than in an Indy car, but it didn’t catch my attention as much as the acceleration and how easy it was with all the downforce.

“It’s a completely different feeling. Obviously, the feeling you get in an Indy car is quite different because of the lack of power steering. So the jolt and smoothness of the steering wheel doesn’t really transcribe what you get from such a car. So that was something I had to get used to. Slow down your hands. Obviously the speed is much higher on the tracks, but overall it was nice to get a feel and a taste of what these machines can do,” said Herta.

The American said that it was difficult not to go full throttle right away, but that things got easier over the course of the two days. Colton even made changes to the car’s setup to make it to his liking. The Formula 1 bolide’s various hit possibilities also surprised him, and Herta was amazed at how easily he could change the behavior of the MCL35M from inside the cockpit.

Colton Herta was surprised by the possibilities of tuning a Formula 1 car (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

“We are able to test a lot of different things, a lot of different set-up changes, mechanically, aerodynamically with the car. And also inside the car itself, with all the tools. It was really cool to see the set-up changes you can make to the car inside it, which is way more than what we were able to do in IndyCar”, analyzed the Andretti driver at IndyCar.

“It was amazing. If you have a problem with a curve, you can adjust it with a flick of your finger. I really felt very comfortable and I could feel the edge, maybe not the consistency. It will come after a few more days [de testes]but I felt it was close”, concluded Herta.

Formula 1 established a rule in 2022 whereby teams are required to use rookie drivers in at least two free practice sessions. Depending on her performance in Portimão, Herta could appear in the McLaren car at a Formula 1 weekend this year. The category returns on July 24, for the French GP, at the Paul Ricard circuit. Colton returns to the track this Sunday (17), for the IndyCar Toronto GP.

