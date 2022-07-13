Highlights voting concluded, 2023 LDO project will be sanctioned — Senate News

The National Congress concluded this Tuesday (12) the vote on the Bill of Budget Guidelines (LDO). Senators and deputies approved the opinion of the rapporteur, Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES), in favor of seven of the nine highlights presented to the text by the party benches in the Senate and the Chamber.

The base text of PLN 5/2022 had been approved earlier by parliamentarians. The matter goes on for sanction by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The first highlight was suggested by Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF). The provision deals with expenses that cannot be subject to limitation of commitment and constitute constitutional or legal obligations of the Union. The amendment includes in this list the expenses related to the application of revenue from the charge for the use of water resources related to the use of hydroelectric potential.

Another approved amendment, suggested by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), adds an item to art. 12 of the LDO. According to the provision, the 2023 Budget Law project must provide specific allocations for the implementation of a national policy for the prevention and control of cancer.

An amendment by Senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) adds an article to the chapter on guidelines for the preparation and execution of Union budgets. According to the provision, the annual amount of operations with reimbursable resources may not exceed 15% (fifteen percent) of the allocations allocated to the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT).

Congress also approved a highlight by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP) that deals with the policy for the application of resources from official funding agencies. The original text forbade the imposition of criteria or requirements for the granting of credit by qualified financial agents that were not originally outlined and established by the official funding agencies for the various lines of credit and productive sectors. Due to the approval approved, the impediment to the financing of any legally established productive, commercial or service activity is prohibited, except when they are intended to:

• acquisition of land and land without completed buildings;

• acquisition or renovation of properties intended for leasing;

• financial intermediation;

• gambling of any kind;

• sauna, spa and nightclub;

• retail or fractional sales of alcoholic beverages; and

• marketing of tobacco.

Chamber Highlights

Congress also approved a highlight by deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) on personnel expenses and social charges. According to the amendment, the personnel expenses of the tax administration will be paid with resources from the Special Fund for the Development and Improvement of Inspection Activities (Fundaf), without prejudice to the allocation of other funding sources.

The parliamentarians also approved a highlight of deputy Elmar Nascimento (União-BA). According to the text, the program aimed at granting scholarships to undergraduate students from federal institutions of higher education aims to minimize social inequalities and contribute to the permanence and graduation of undergraduate students in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability. According to the provision, the 2023 Budget Law project must provide for allocations that include permanence grants equivalent, at least, to the corrected amounts paid since the last update.

The last approved amendment, also suggested by deputy Elmar Nascimento, provides for the inclusion in the Budget of appropriations for the provision of school meals to be passed on to states, the Federal District and municipalities. They must be equivalent to at least the corrected amounts paid since the last update.

Rejected highlights

Congress rejected two highlights, presented by the PT and PSB benches in the Chamber. The amendment by Deputy Reginaldo Lopes provided for rules for correcting the minimum wage in 2023. It would be equivalent to the value of 2022, plus the variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and the percentage equivalent to the real growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculated in 2021.

The amendment by deputy Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA) allowed the budget’s general rapporteur to propose additions and cancellations to the amounts approved for commission amendments in sectoral opinions. The tool could be used to fully or partially replenish canceled appropriations and ensure that mandatory expenses are adequately funded.