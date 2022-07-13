Hit with Alex Teixeira, other reinforcements in the crosshairs and more

Credit: Playback/Twitter

With the objective of making Vasco’s fans well informed with the main facts about Gigante da Colina, the fans.com returns this Tuesday(12), with a daily summary of the club’s news.

Alex Teixeira accepts proposal and should be announced by Vasco

Just announce it! According to findings from sites such as ge.comAlex Teixeira has already accepted Vasco’s proposal, and will be a player for the club in Serie B in 2022. At 32, the striker must sign until the end of the season, with an option for renewal.

‘Leak’ for friends

Alex Teixeira would have even confided to some friends that he is already a Vasco player, according to journalist Jorge Nicola. He also said that the striker met with club officials this morning to work out the final details of the contract.

Another striker in Vasco’s sights

But the reinforcements should not stop there, including the Basque attack. The Hill Giant would also be interested in Mikael, ex-Sport, and currently Italy’s Salernitana. However, competition is strong, with Internacional and América-MG. The athlete’s salary would be an obstacle.

Competition with Bahia for hiring a Colombian

Do you think you stopped for today? None of that! Vasco also aims to strengthen its defense, and the right-back Andrés Felipe Roman, would be another in the sights of the carioca club. According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra from WinSports, Bahia is also interested in the Colombian, who is free on the market, after terminating with Millionarios.