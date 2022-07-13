Hogwarts Legacy HUD may have been hidden in showcase

Hogwarts Legacy is everything Harry Potter and video game fans have been waiting for for years. The March State of Play presentation showed a lot of news about the RPG, but the user interface was hidden on occasion. Now, a fan has managed to find some information from that HUD and has shared his discovery on Reddit.

As posted on the forum dedicated to the title (via VGC), user “Ovaninks” found that UI elements only appeared for a few frames. The image below, which had its settings changed by the internet user, shows four spells that the player will be able to use and a potential mini-map in the upper left corner. Check out:

This information on the screen indicates that the player will be able to optimize the spell grid as they see fit in Hogwarts Legacy. The exchanges, perhaps, can be organized in a quick access menu.

The mini-map in the upper left corner is a function that many expected, after all, the wizarding universe is gigantic. An orientation to exploring Hogwarts and Hogsmeade would be a very welcome feature — maybe an interaction with the Marauder’s Map isn’t in the pipeline either, is it?

With the absence of microtransactions already confirmed by the studio, Hogwarts Legacy has a premiere window for the end of the year and will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Supposed Hogwarts Legacy DLC Appears On The Internet

The game does not even have a confirmed release date, but its alleged DLCs have already appeared on the internet. Apparently, Hogwarts Legacy can feature extras like a Thestral mount, a Dark Arts Battle Arena and more. Check out the details!