Honda CR-V 2023 is launched in the USA and arrives in Brazil next year

Honda launched the new generation of the CR-V in the United States. And the best part of the party is that the brand has already confirmed that the model will be sold in Brazil in 2023. The medium SUV got bigger, with 4.69 meters in length (a gain of 6.8 cm), 1.86 m in width (more 1cm) and 2.70m of wheelbase (plus 4cm).

In this sixth generation of the Honda CR-V, the old wedge front gave way to a more solid shape, with a wider grille and a “cut” bumper. The SUV kept the flashy taillights, which spread from the C-pillar to the trunk lid. The back plate rose from the base to the middle of the cover.

In general, the new Honda CR-V kept the basic lines, but still sounding current. The SUV is the brand’s best-selling model in the United States, the segment leader, why mess (much) with a winning team?

Honda CR-V gained interior space

The interior gained a panel with a very horizontal orientation, as in the Civic. The multimedia center screen is now floating, and can be 7 or 9 inches. The instrument panel has a digital left portion, with 7 inches, and an analog right part. Passengers gained an extra 1.5 cm for their legs in the rear seat. The trunk has a volume of 1,027 liters, but measuring up to the roof.

Turbo and hybrid engines

The entry versions of the Honda CR-V, EX and EXL, bring under the hood a 1.5 turbo engine, with direct fuel injection, which provides 192 hp of power and 24.8 kgfm of torque. The transmission is an automatic CVT type.

However, the engine confirmed for Brazil is the hybrid, present in the Sport and Sport Touring versions. It combines a 2.0-litre gasoline engine with two electric ones that add up to 207hp and 34.2kgfm. Even in the American market these more expensive versions of the 2023 Honda CR-V only hit stores within a few months.

In terms of content, we highlight the Honda Sensing package. It comes standard with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assistant, lane keeping system and traffic sign reader. The Honda CR-V’s new camera system allows for a 90-degree view at the front and 120 degrees at the rear, aiding in manoeuvring.

With the arrival of the new CR-V, Honda fulfills the promise of having three hybrid models in Brazil, joining the Accord and the new Civic (which should arrive here in 2022). The model is also part of the brand’s SUV offensive, which starts with the new HR-V, followed by the ZR-V and that Honda CR-V in 2023.