Hospital denies link to young woman’s death from generalized infection with inflamed piercing | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Dourados Health Services Foundation (FUNSAUD), which manages the hospital that treated Andressa de Souza, 20, who died as a result of a generalized infection, released, this Tuesday (12), an official note in which it communicates that it is impossible to relate the death of the young woman to the placement of the piercing. Read the note in full at the end.

Andressa died on Saturday (9), in Dourados (MS). The Foundation says that the diagnosis of death was a generalized infection, which reached the brain. The young woman’s mother, Maria Aparecida, 47, commented that days before showing the first symptoms, Andressa complained of a lot of headaches and drowsiness.

The family came to suspect that she had dengue. “Several people caught dengue at home. My daughter had a headache and a fever. The doctor medicated Andressa and she left”, detailed the mother.

On the second trip to the hospital, still in Itaporã (MS), where she lived, Andressa was referred to a hospital in Dourados, which is only 16.8 km from the first municipality. According to the Foundation’s note, she was admitted on June 15 with a history of seizures and suspected severe neurological impairment.

After almost a month of hospitalization, Andressa died on Saturday (9), after having five cardiac arrests, her mother points out. According to Maria Aparecida, a doctor from the institution told the family that the generalized infection, which caused the young woman’s death, may have been caused by the inflammation of the piercing that she placed days before the first symptoms.

However, the hospital’s official note claims that it is impossible to make this correlation. “It is not possible to say that the evolution of the patient’s clinical condition until her death has reference to the placement of the piercing”, details the statement, released this Tuesday.

Read the full official note below:

The patient was referred to the Hospital da Vida that the reference unit in neurosurgery, via zero vacancy, by the municipality of Itaporã/MS, on June 15, 2022, with a history of seizures and suspected severe neurological impairment. After admission, she was treated by the neurosurgery and infectology teams in an ICU environment. She was surgically approached for brain abscess drainage, being kept under intensive care, evolving unfavorably until the date of death (07/09/22) with a diagnosis of septic shock and encephalitis. It is not possible to say that the evolution of the patient’s clinical condition until her death is related to the placement of the piercing.