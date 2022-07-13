Hospital staff who denounced anesthetist show how rape was filmed without doctor noticing | Rio de Janeiro

Share on WhatsApp

The doctor was caught red-handed after being filmed putting his penis in the doped patient’s mouth. The video served as evidence for the arrest of anesthesiologist Giovanni Bezerra. He was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, whose penalty ranges from 8 to 15 years of imprisonment.

According to the health professionals’ report, the anesthesiologist had already participated in two other surgeries that night, and co-workers were already suspicious of Giovanni’s posture. Among the suspicions were the strong dosage of anesthesia he applied to pregnant women and the exaggerated concern with the place he occupied during the procedure.

One of the nurses who worked with Giovanni also revealed that she noticed strange movements from the anesthesiologist during other operations.

1 of 4 Camera was left inside a cabinet with dark glass by suspicious employees of Giovanni Bezerra — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Camera was left inside a cabinet with dark glass by suspicious employees of Giovanni Bezerra – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

“Now he’s wearing a coat. But before he wasn’t wearing a coat. So you could see movements”, added one of the nurses, when explaining to the police how he behaved.

In the delivery of the rape victim, the witness also reported that he noticed that the anesthesiologist was positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, and that he made slow movements, back and forth, and that, due to the position of the arm, appeared to be holding the patient’s head towards his pelvic region.

Who is the anesthesiologist who raped a patient during childbirth?

Hidden cell phone recorded the crime

According to the nurses, Giovanni’s rape was recorded on a cell phone. In a recording obtained exclusively by the RJ2health professionals revealed how they managed to unmask the criminal.

The video was made inside the surgical center of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart. According to the nurses, the cell phone was placed inside a cabinet that has a dark glass door. From the outside, it is not possible to see the interior of the place.

The device was supported on its feet, in the upper part of the cabinet, pointed towards the operating table where the delivery would take place. With the cabinet closed, it was possible to see the operating table and all the professionals involved in the action.

However, the chosen position was crucial to be able to film Giovanni committing the rape, since the anesthesiologist is the only one on the team who stands next to the pregnant woman’s face and with a cloth that prevents the patient from seeing her own body. This same fabric also prevents medical staff from seeing the head of the person in bed.

“It is appalling, very reprehensible, it is very serious that a crime of this type is committed by a professional who deals with women, who was working inside a hospital for women”, said the delegate responsible for the case, Bárbara Lomba.

The hospital’s management said it will open an internal investigation to investigate reports of rape during cesarean sections performed at the unit. The Rio de Janeiro Medical Council (Cremerj) was also notified by the health unit.

According to a note released by the hospital, the doctor is not a state employee. Giovanni has a specialist degree in anesthesiology, regular CRM and worked for six months as a legal entity for the state hospitals of Mãe, Mulher and Getúlio Vargas.

The health units are in contact with the Civil Police to collaborate with the investigations.

Anesthetist accused of raping pregnant woman during childbirth

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni he unzips his pants, pulls his penis out and puts it in the pregnant woman’s mouth.

Violence lasts 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist.

Anesthetist worked in at least 10 hospitals

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, worked in at least 10 public and private hospitals in Rio de Janeiro. The doctor graduated in 2017 from the University Center of Volta Redonda (UniFOA), in Sul Fluminense, and completed his specialization in anesthesia in early April.

Vain, Giovanni posted photos with the clothes of the health units and even published a “You will still hear about me, wait”.

In another post, Giovanni claimed to do what he likes: “I’m here to reap the rewards”.

The doctor’s strange behavior caught the attention of the women on the team at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Vilar dos Teles. They began to wonder at the amount of sedative the anesthesiologist applied and the way he moved behind the sheet that separated the team.

See the moment of arrest in the act of a doctor after rape of a pregnant woman during childbirth

The doctor was surprised to receive a voice of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba and to learn that he had been recorded abusing the patient.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) opened this Monday (11) a process to expel Giovanni.

Clovis Bersot Munhoz, president of Cremerj, said that “the scenes are absurd”.

The anesthesiologist’s defense said that he is awaiting access to the full testimonies to express himself (see full note below).

The Society of Anesthesiology of the State of Rio de Janeiro (SAERJ) also expressed its rejection of the physician’s conduct.

“This type of behavior is completely absurd and we are confident that the competent authorities will investigate what actually happened and punish the doctor with all rigor, if the crime is proven”.

Giovanni Quintella’s Defense Note

“The defense claims that it has not yet obtained full access to the testimonies and elements of evidence that were produced during the drawing up of the arrest warrant in flagrante delicto. The defense also informs that after having access to its entirety, it will manifest itself on the accusation made against of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella”.