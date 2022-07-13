Hot snacks are again being served on domestic flights; Latam comes out ahead





Latam announced this Tuesday (12), that it will be the first airline to return to serving hot snacks on board domestic operations in Brazil. The free service will be reinstated on the aircraft as of Friday (15), but only for Premium Economy customers on domestic flights lasting more than 2 hours.

According to the company, this means that almost 45% of the routes operated by LATAM within the country will offer hot snacks for customers on board Premium Economy, including a vegetarian option.

The action follows the resumption of in-flight service on June 1, when the company resumed serving snacks (sweet and savory) and drinks (water, coffee, juice and soda) free of charge on its domestic flights in Brazil, after Anvisa ( National Health Surveillance Agency) to release the service suspended due to the Covid-19.

In addition, as of this Friday, Premium Economy travelers onboard domestic flights with a duration of less than 2 hours, or on so-called corporate routes, will be able to choose up to two meal options free of charge according to the offer of muffinschips, chocolates and cereal bars on board.

