House approves, in 1st round, basic text of ‘PEC Kamikaze’ that allows benefits in election year | Policy

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (12), in the 1st round, the basic text of the “PEC Kamikaze” that grants a series of social benefits on the eve of the elections and only for this year .

Among other points, the PEC, discussed less than three months before the elections, increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Valley and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers. The benefits end in December this year.

The score of the base text was 393 votes in favor and 14 against, in the first round.

At the beginning of the session, the internet and the Chamber’s voting system showed inconsistencies and the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), asked the deputies to go to the plenary (see more below). After the vote in the first round, Lira suspended the session and said that the Federal Police would go to the Chamber to investigate what happened.

The deputies must still analyze the highlights – suggestions for changes to the text. The session is expected to resume on Wednesday (13).

After this stage, the proposal will still be voted on in the second round. To be approved, the text needs the support of at least 308 parliamentarians, in both rounds.

Understand what PEC Kamikaze is

At the beginning of the session, independent and opposition deputies presented questions of order to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), arguing that the maneuvers to advance the vote on the proposal were not regimented.

To speed up the analysis of the text, Lira added the PEC to another proposal, which deals with biofuels, and which was already in an advanced stage of processing. Therefore, the “PEC Kamikaze” was never analyzed by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ), a requirement for any matter that changes the Constitution.

“With the addition carried out, the PEC 1 of 2022 [PEC Kamikaze] is circumventing the regimental provision to have its admissibility analyzed by the CCJ, which at least needs to express itself on the constitutional basis of the issue that affects [temas] serious and sensitive, such as public spending in the election”, argued deputy Thiago Mitraud (NOVO-MG).

Lira denied this and other points of order and argued that the addition of one proposal to another is a “faculty, not an obligation” and that, therefore, it would give “discretionary margin” for the president of the House to decide on the matter.

Problems in the voting system

At the beginning of the PEC discussion, the Chamber’s remote voting system showed inconsistency and two of the House’s internet servers stopped working. Deputies — required to register in the plenary, but allowed to vote remotely through an app — were unable to access the system. Lira then asked the parliamentarians to go to the plenary to register their votes.

the president of the Chamber he hinted that the difficulties with the Casa’s network were not just technical and said he would ask the Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice for an investigation.

“The two links, the two Internet servers at Casa went down or were automatically cut off in the same period, from two different companies,” said Lira.

“I will make a formal complaint to the Federal Police, to the Ministry of Justice. This is interfering with free work and with the autonomy of the Legislative Power”, said the president of the Chamber.

Lira also stressed that “it is not understandable” that the two systems are turned off at the same time.

“It is not usual, it is not normal, it is not understandable for two internet systems to be turned off simultaneously in the Chamber of Deputies. For that, we will investigate”.

After the vote in the first round, Lira said that the Federal Police would go to the Chamber to verify what happened.

Earlier on Thursday, the proposal was approved in a special committee of the House, which paved the way for a vote in plenary. Despite criticizing the regimental maneuvers to accelerate the approval of the PEC, opposition parties voted in favor of the text.

The project is sponsored by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The proposal has been called “PEC Kamikaze” because it will cost R$ 41.2 billion to the public coffers at a time of global economic crisis and fragility of government accounts.

The g1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that the government is betting on the approval of the PEC to try to increase voting intentions for Bolsonaro, who appears in second place in the electoral polls, behind the PT pre-candidate, former president Lula.

‘Election PEC will not have a fiscal impact this year’, says Guedes

The PEC establishes a state of emergency in 2022, due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

This paves the way for a number of benefits. See below:

Auxílio Brasil: expansion from R$400 to R$600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$26 billion);

Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1,000 (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

Auxílio-Gás: increase of BRL 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is BRL 112.60 (estimated cost: BRL 1.05 billion);

Free transport for the elderly: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion);

Alimenta Brasil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.

An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), articulated with allies measures to speed up the processing of the PEC, including:

annex the PEC to another proposed amendment to the Constitution, which deals with incentives for biofuels and which had already passed through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With that, the text skipped a step and was already analyzed by a special commission;

to convene an extraordinary session this Thursday morning with the aim of helping to count the PEC regimental deadlines;

keep the text approved in the Senate – to avoid changes having to go back to the analysis of the senators, delaying the enactment.

Incentive to biofuels

The PEC was incorporated into another, known as the PEC on Biofuels, which had also been approved in the Senate and had been in the Chamber for a longer time.

With that, the report by deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) also incorporates into the Constitution a provision that guarantees a tax difference between fossil fuels, such as gasoline, and biofuels, such as ethanol.

The incorporation was a maneuver by Lira to speed up the payment of benefits, so that the PEC of benefits did not need to go through, for example, the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber.

The objective of the biofuels PEC is to maintain a tax advantage and lower taxation of biofuels for a period of at least 20 years.

The measure is seen as a way to ensure the competitiveness of ethanol and other “clean” fuels in relation to fossil fuels. The text inserts in the Constitution the determination of a “favored tax regime” for these fuels.

The rates that will guarantee the differentiation will be determined by means of a complementary law that will be voted on at another time.