How long will the reduction of ICMS on fuels last?

According to the Federal Government, the ICMS reduction measure will be valid for at least another 60 days.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Recently, the Federal Government set the spending ceiling for the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) in an attempt to stop the escalation in fuel prices. Last Monday (11), it was announced that the measure will last for another 2 months. At least 20 states have already announced the reduction of the fuel tax.

According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in recent weeks the price of gasoline has dropped by 8.97%. Ethanol and diesel had a reduction of 4.23% and 0.39% respectively.

The reductions, so far, are smaller than expected by the government and disclosed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Tax crisis between states

At the end of June, 11 states and the Federal District filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the reduction of ICMS on the grounds that the measure represents a major intervention by the Union in the states. They also claim that the Federal Government acts in a thoughtless way to solve the problem of inflation.

This measure removes the states’ autonomy over the determination of rates. It is important to point out that the setting of the ICMS expenditure ceiling is also levied on natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

States still argue that ICMS collection, in 2021, represented 86% of all collections by state governments. In this way, the measure has an unprecedented impact on revenues, not only for states but also for municipalities.

The Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) presented to the STF was signed by the states of Pernambuco, Piauí, Maranhão, Sergipe, Paraíba, Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District.

ICMS reduction impacts other areas

The reduction of ICMS to 17% has a strong impact on other areas, since from the collection of taxes, the states allocate the amounts to education and health, for example.

When sanctioning the measure, provisions that guaranteed investments in both areas were vetoed. One of the points vetoed by the president provided for compensation by the Union to states and municipalities so that investments in other essential areas were not affected.

According to the Constitution, 25% of the total revenue from taxes must be transferred to education.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Image: kckate16 / Shutterstock.com