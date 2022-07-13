how much does R$ 27 million yield every month in savings?

After accumulating, Mega-Sena can pay this Wednesday (13) a prize estimated at R$ 27 million. How much would this money yield per month if invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 27 million.

Savings: income of approximately R$ 190 thousand

Usually the first option when it comes to investment, the savings account is not very well regarded by specialists, because it yields little: approximately 0.7% per month.

The R$ 27 million would provide approximately R$ 190 thousand monthly in savings, according to calculations by Rogério Araújo, an investment specialist at brokerage Vítreo and founder of roar Educational Consulting.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 216 thousand and BRL 270 thousand

Public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings. The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic —today at 13.25%—, offers a yield of 0.8% per month.

Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize would guarantee passive income of R$ 216 thousand every month.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly higher yield: 1% per month.

This investment option yields BRL 270,000 every 30 days.

It is important to remember that both modalities can be redeemed before the expiration date.

IPCA Treasury: monthly income of BRL 226 thousand

The IPCA Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 11.73% in the last 12 months.

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example.

The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

With a monthly yield of 1.5%, the IPCA Treasury with redemption in 2055 offers the Mega-Sena winner a total of R$ 226 thousand every 30 days.

Araújo reinforces that the investor must respect the maturity period to redeem the money, to avoid losses caused by the variation of asset prices.