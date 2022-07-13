How the anesthesiologist arrested for rape in cesarean section acted – 07/13/2022 – Daily life

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) for raping a sedated woman during childbirth surgery, used at least three strategies to commit the crime, according to statements by technicians and nurses to the police obtained by the report. .

Bezerra was filmed by the nursing team putting the penis in the patient’s mouth. The doctor applied excessive sedation to victims during childbirth, asked the husbands to leave the room before the surgery was completed and raised a kind of curtain to make it difficult for other professionals present on the scene to see the patient’s head.

The anesthesiologist is being investigated on suspicion of having raped six women, three of them on Sunday (10), at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense.

Another three sought out the Women’s Office of the municipality on Monday and Tuesday (12) to report that they were also subjected to strong sedation during childbirth. One of them even said that she appeared dirty after the surgery, with a “white cone” in the neck region.

Bezerra had been working for about two months at the Women’s Hospital. At least one, the nursing staff began to suspect her behavior.

To the police, the professionals said that the sedation applied by the anesthesiologist was unusual and that it made breastfeeding difficult. One of the nursing technicians stated that the patients were “completely beside themselves” and that they could not even hold the newborns.

She also said that women did not look like that when they were cared for by another anesthesiologist and that, on the shift before Sunday, she noticed the same attitudes as Bezerra.

Another professional told the police that, on Sunday, the anesthesiologist used propofol in the second surgery. In the third, in addition to the medication, he also used ketamine. The vials were seized for investigation.

An employee said that she even questioned the doctor about sedation and that he replied: “Why? Do you want it too?”.

One of the technicians stated in a statement that, in the middle of the surgery, the doctor said that the patient was experiencing nausea and was applying new drugs to erase it.

The professionals say that, also in the middle of the cesarean section, Bezerra asked the companion to leave. The same was narrated by the families of the patients who testified at the police station. The legislation guarantees that the pregnant woman has a companion during the entire procedure.

One of the technicians said that after the escort had left and the patient was completely sedated, the anesthetist would make a curtain preventing the team from seeing the upper part of the patient. He was standing close to the woman’s head.

A nurse stated that Bezerra used two surgical drapes to cover the patients’ vision, which is unusual. Another technician said that the anesthesiologist said that the room was cold and that he then wore a surgical gown to make the barrier.

This strategy can be observed in the footage made by the nurses. A kind of curtain appears raised over the patient, between two iron bars. On one side, next to the pregnant woman’s head, is Bezerra. On the other, the other professionals.

It is at this point that the anesthesiologist abuses the patient. In the recording, he puts his penis in her face, while holding the woman’s head and repeatedly looking to the sides. Finally, he uses gauze to clean the patient’s face and his own penis. The material was also seized by the police.

In an interview with journalists this Tuesday (12), the delegate responsible for the investigations, Barbara Lomba, said that the doctors consulted said they had not noticed Bezerra’s criminal behavior.

According to her, they said the sedation was unusual but did not say it was irregular. As the anesthesiologist is responsible for the medication and each professional was focused on their role, they would not have noticed the criminal activity or reprimanded their colleague.

Technicians and nurses, however, noticed the anesthesiologist’s atypical behavior. In the second cesarean on Sunday, one of the professionals saw that he had an erect penis, according to a statement to the police. That’s when they decided to film him in the third surgery.

One of the professionals stated that, after watching the recording, the techniques were disoriented and “an atmosphere of horror was created”. She also said that they needed to control themselves because there were patients to be seen next, who could not realize what had happened.

This Tuesday, Cremerj (Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro) announced the provisional suspension of Bezerra’s medical record. According to the entity, the measure “is a resource to protect the population and ensure good medical practice”.

Bezerra was silent in testimony to the Police Station for Assistance to Women. THE Sheet it learned that he was accompanied by a lawyer at the custody hearing on Tuesday, but his defense has yet to come forward publicly.

In the electronic process of the Court of Justice of RJ, Pedro Yunes Marones de Gusmão appears as his lawyer. The report tried to contact his office, but got no response.