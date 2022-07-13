How was the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil?

Athletico-PR is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Despite having played poorly for most of the game, Hurricane managed to turn around in the final stretch of the second half and beat Bahia 2-1 at Arena da Baixada, the same score as the first leg, played in Salvador.

The goals of the game were scored by Davó, who did it on a bicycle for Bahia at the 4th minute of the game, and Erick and Rômulo, for Athletico-PR, at the 32nd and 48th of the second half, respectively. Now, the Hurricane waits to know who it faces in the next phase. The opponent will be determined by drawing in the next few days.

The two teams return to the field this weekend, for the Brazilian Championship. In Serie A, Athletico-PR receives Inter, at Arena da Baixada, on Saturday (16), at 4:30 pm. On the same day, but at 6:30 pm, Bahia visits Guarani in Campinas, for Série B.

Who did well: Davó and Erick

The striker of Bahia was the main piece of Bahia and scored a great goal with a bicycle right at the beginning of the game. The Athletico-PR midfielder did not have a brilliant game, but he scored the qualifying goal.

Who was bad: Khelven

The right-back was very bad, as were several Athletico-PR players in the match. He left a lot of space on the right side.

game chronology

Athletico-PR entered the field off, and Bahia took advantage. He opened the scoring in the 4th minute of the first half, with a great goal from Davó by bicycle. After taking the lead, the visitors followed the lead and almost extended it in the 12th minute, when Gabriel Xavier lost a very clear chance. After that, Tricolor de Aço still had dangerous counterattacks, but did not increase the advantage in the initial stage.

In the second half, Bahia came back already scaring Athletico-PR, in a great opportunity lost by André in the first minute. Athletico-PR continued out of play, but managed to equalize after a cross in the area taken advantage of by Erick, at 32 minutes of the final stage. The result already guaranteed qualification to the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, but there was still time for a turnaround: Rômulo scored the second for Hurricane at 48 of the final stage.

Atletico PR game

Felipão’s team was unrecognizable in the first half. Disorganized, spaced and insisting on aerial balls, Athletico-PR practically couldn’t play and saw Bahia having total dominance of the first 45 minutes. It continued badly in the second half, but found the saving goal with Erick and turned with Rômulo in the final stretch.

Bahia’s game

Enderson Moreira started Bahia with a line of five in defence, and the full-backs became wingers when the team had possession of the ball. The strategy worked very well in the first half, when Tricolor de Aço could have built a bigger advantage. In the final stage, the team slowed down and was punished with the upset at the end.

Davó painting

The Bahia striker hit a bicycle just 4 minutes into the match and scored a great goal to tie the aggregate in the tie. He still had other good chances in the initial stage, but he stopped at goalkeeper Bento.

Felipão keeps the dream of the penta and remains undefeated at the Arena

Coach with the most titles in the Copa do Brasil, with four victories (1991, 1994, 1998 and 2012), the 73-year-old veteran kept his dream of expanding the record and seeking the fifth championship in the tournament. In addition, Felipão still doesn’t know what it’s like to lose in the Arena da Baixada by Athletico. There are seven wins and two draws in nine games.

money in the pocket

With the classification, Athletico-PR guarantees another R$ 3.9 million for the classification to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETICO-PR 2 x 1 BAHIA

Competition: Copa do Brasil, round of 16 round

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date and time: July 12, 2022 (Tuesday), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (Fifa-RJ)

Yellow cards: Pablo, Felipe (ATH); Gabriel Xavier, Alligator (BAH)

goals: Davó (BAH), at 4’/1ºT (0-1), Erick (ATH), at 32’/2ºT (1-1) and Rômulo (ATH), at 48’/2ºT (2-1

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique (Matheus Felipe), Nico and Abner (Pedrinho); Erick, Hugo Moura and Terans; Canobbio (Romulo), Pablo (Matheus Fernandes) and Pedro Rocha (Cuello). Technician: Felipe

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; André (Douglas Borel), Gabriel Xavier (Zé Vitor), Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Lucas Mugni and Daniel (Rodallega); Raí (Jacaré) and Davó (Marcelo Ryan). Technician: Enderson Moreira