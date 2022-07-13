I can’t ejaculate more than once in a 12 hour period. It’s normal? – 07/12/2022

No, the natural thing is for the man to be able to ejaculate more than once during this period. Often, what can cause this problem is the use of certain medications to treat prostate disease, as well as antidepressants and some antihypertensives.

In addition, STIs (sexually transmitted infections), prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate), benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is enlargement of the prostate glands, decompensated diabetes, neurological disorders (such as stroke) and pelvic region surgeries can also influence in volume and time between one ejaculation and another.

The emotional side is another factor that needs to be taken into account. That’s because stress, depression and other psychiatric illnesses can get in the way of reaching orgasm. Without forgetting that, often, the lack of physical conditioning for repeated sexual intercourse is another point that can influence male ejaculation.

Therefore, it is very important to contact a urologist so that he can perform all possible tests in order to find the real reason behind this difficulty in ejaculating and, of course, indicate the best treatment. That is, if the cause is some medication, the ideal is to replace it with another that does not have this effect or to suspend it, if there are medical conditions for it.

It is worth knowing that there is no limit to the number of ejaculations per day, as long as the individual feels comfortable and without repercussions on physical or emotional health. What happens is that the semen volume decreases as ejaculations occur. Therefore, it is interesting that each man understands what his limits and individualities are, without comparisons with other people or situations.

Sources: Eduardo Carvalhalurologist and head of the urology service at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre (RS); José Hipólito Dantas Juniorurologist and head of the transplant unit at HUOL UFRN (Onofre Lopes University Hospital, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte); Leonardo Seligra Lopesurologist and responsible for the department of andrology, reproduction and sexuality at the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology).

