Ibovespa has a slight increase, with retailers compensating for the drop in oil companies; dollar goes to R$5.43 on recession fears

The Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.06% this Tuesday (12), at 98,271 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange lost a good part of its gains in the final stretch of the trading session, following what was seen in the United States, but managed to close stable.

In New York, the benchmarks failed to maintain their highs and retreated. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.62%, 0.92% and 0.95%, respectively.

“The day, in general, was marked by risk aversion”, comments André Moura, partner at Nau Capital. “The dollar, therefore, continues to appreciate against other currencies. Today, there is an emphasis on the fact that we have followed a parity between the dollar and the euro, which was not seen 20 years ago”.

Investors in the United States continue to position themselves cautiously, awaiting the publication of the consumer price index (CPI) and also the beginning of the balance sheet season in the country. The VIX, known as the “fear index”, rose 4.01% to 27.32 points.

In addition to the US, fears that the Russians will not restart the flow of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, closed for maintenance, weighs on the sentiment of experts. In the event that this happens, the chances of the Old Continent facing a scenario of stagflation, with more expensive energy and a decline, or stagnation, of the economy would increase considerably.

The news that China today confined more than 300,000 inhabitants of the city of Wugang because of a case of Covid-19, finally, also increases the expectation of a global recession.

This whole scenario of lower growth led to a drop in commodities, which prevented the Ibovespa from increasing sharply. The price of Brent crude closed down 7.38% at US$98.18 a barrel. In China, the price of a ton of iron ore dropped 4.97% at the port of Dalian, to US$ 105.13.

“As for the Ibovespa, there was a large dispersion of the index. Companies in the retail sector had very expressive increases while commodity exporters weighed on performance”, explains Moura.

The biggest percentage drop in the index was 3R Petroleum shares (RRRP3), down 7.01%. When looking at the write-offs by weight, Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) stood out, retreating 1.96% and 1.50%, respectively.

The impact of falling commodities goes beyond the Ibovespa

The fall in commodities, in addition to directly impacting companies in the sector, has yet another unfolding within the Brazilian market.

In part, the decline in non-manufactured products also explains the 1.27% rise in the dollar against the real, with the American currency closing at R$5.439. The lower value of commodities harms the Brazilian trade balance and is felt along with the already mentioned greater aversion to risk in the world – the DXY closed up 0.14%, at 108.17 points.

On the other hand, the decline in commodities also took pressure off the yield curve, with the prospect of lower inflation – and boosted some actions.

The DIs for 2023 had their yields retreating six basis points, to 13.84%, and the DIs for 2025 saw theirs drop 19 points, to 13.05%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 saw their rates both drop 15 points to 12.92% and 13.05%. DI yields for 2023 are down 13 points to 13.12%.

“We are seeing that the market, yesterday and today, is pricing in lower inflation around the world due to commodities”, says André Luzbel, head of equity at SVN Investimentos. “This explains, in part, the fact that retail companies are valuing themselves”, he adds.

The biggest rises on the Ibovespa were, precisely, of shares of this sector: the ON of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 11.41%, those of Via (VIIA3), 9.44%, and those of Americanas (AMER3), 8 .26%.

For Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos, the retail sector, in addition to being impacted by the drop in interest rates, has also been benefiting from lower readings of inflation rates and also by the recent economic aid announced: even today, the National Congress must vote the PEC dos Auxílios, which should somehow bring flow to companies in the sector.

Finally, André Moura also highlights that the drop in commodities along with the prospect of lower inflation is generating a rotation of portfolios, with investors leaving the shares of exporters and looking for companies focused on the domestic market.

