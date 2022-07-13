If I resigned, I would remain in Rome as bishop emeritus

Francis talks about his state of health and the possibility of resignation in an interview with the streaming channel ViX of TV Televisa Univision, in which he also addresses current issues such as the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, abortion and the fight against abuse against women. minors. If one day he had to resign, he claims, in that case he would be “bishop emeritus of Rome” and perhaps go to live in St. John Lateran. And on the knee, he assures, the situation is improving

“I have no intention of resigning, not yet.” This is what Pope Francis said in an extensive interview given to Mexican journalists Maria Antonieta Collins and Valentina Alazraki for Televisa Univision’s ViX streaming channel. In an excerpt from the interview published on the YouTube channel of Univision News, Francis is particularly concerned about his state of health and the rumors that, in recent weeks, have speculated about his resignation from the Petrine ministry. “At the moment, I don’t feel that the Lord is asking me that – said the Pope – “if I felt that He was asking me that, yes”. , where Celestine V is buried, during the next Consistory at the end of August.

Regarding the condition of his knee, the Pope emphasized that although he feels “limited”, “it is improving”. However, he added, the trip to Congo “certainly” could not have been made. “I didn’t have the strength – he explained – now, twenty days later, there is this progress”. He thus reiterated the “great example given by Benedict XVI” that will help him “take a decision”, if necessary. He spoke of his “great sympathy” for the Pope emeritus, “a man who sustains the Church with his kindness and his retreat” of prayer. And he confided that he feels joy every time he visits him at the monastery Mater Ecclesiae.

Responding to a question about the possibility of having norms on the figure of the Pope Emeritus, Francis noted that “history itself will help to regulate better”, “the first experience went very well”, because Benedict XVI “is a holy and discreet man “. For the future, however, “it’s better to delimit things or explain them better.” So, regarding his eventual resignation, he replied that he would not go to Argentina: “I am the bishop of Rome, in that case I would be the bishop emeritus of Rome”. And about the possibility that in that case he would stay in São João de Laterão, he replied that yes, “it could be” like that.

The Pope recalled that, before the Conclave, he had already prepared his retirement as Archbishop Emeritus of Buenos Aires. For him, he recalls, it would have been essential “to attend confessions and visit the sick”. This would have been his “apostolate”, his “work”. “Being at the service of people wherever possible – he said – this is what I thought of in Buenos Aires”. A project, he added, that he would appreciate even if it survived an eventual resignation.

In the interview, broadcast in full by Televisa Univision, the Pope addressed many other very topical issues. These included the pandemic, recalling the touching moment of Orbis Stadium on March 27, 2020. He then offered his own reflection on the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that for him it is essential to speak of the “country that is being attacked and not the aggressors”. He then confirmed his intention to meet Russian Patriarch Kirill in September at the interfaith event to be held in Kazakhstan. Citing the drama of countries ravaged by violence – such as Yemen, Syria – he reiterated that what we are experiencing is a “Third World War in pieces” and that nuclear weapons “are immoral”, including their possession and not just their use.

Francis reaffirmed his condemnation of abortion, because it is totally unfair to take a human life, and this, he continued, can be affirmed “on the basis of scientific data” that is non-negotiable. Regarding the issue in the US, after the Supreme Court’s decision to annul the decision on the right to abortion, the Pope noted the polarization present in the country, reiterating that pastors must always take care of the pastoral dimension, otherwise a political problem is created. . How to behave, therefore, in the case of a Catholic statesman who supports abortion, he was asked. “I leave it to your conscience – Francis said – to speak with your bishop, with your pastor, with your parish priest about this inconsistency”. From the US to Cuba. Francis expressed his love for the Cuban people and the country’s bishops. He confided that he also had a human relationship with former President Raúl Castro, expressing satisfaction at the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the US during the Obama presidency.

The Pope, who also spoke of his expectations for the next trip to Canada as a sign of forgiveness for the wrong done in the past, finally addressed the drama of femicides, the new forms of slavery and, in particular, the scourge of pedophilia in Church. Francis recalled the impact the scandals had on the US, citing in particular the Pennsylvania report. “The vase has been discovered,” he acknowledged, “today the Church has become increasingly aware” of sexual abuse, a monstrous crime. The Church, he reiterated vehemently, has the “will to move forward” and to no longer be “accomplices” in these crimes.