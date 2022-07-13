“If you want to give, give it away”

vitão has opened up in recent months and the singer has been increasingly open about his gender and sexuality. At the beginning of the year, the voice of “Café” declared that she considers herself non-binary and that she does not like to label herself. This week, the artist went even further and even lectured on anal pleasure for Who Magazine.

“We talk very little and it’s still a huge taboo. We have always understood that if someone passes close to our C#, they are already labeled with something. I’ve been discovering my body more and more, pleasure in infinite ways.”

However, the lines did not sound right in the ears of some people. That’s because this Tuesday (12), the ex On Vacation with Ex, Pedro Ortegadid not agree with Vitão’s statements and even offended the participant of the “Famous dance” on the social networks. For Pedro, Vitão is influencing women to encourage their partners to release their anus.

“Dude, I’m going to give you a message. vitão: It’s the following: if you want to give the toba, do it, friend, no one is recriminating, no. Now, you don’t want my wife to influence me to give the toba. It’s going to take your c *”, said Ortega in a video. It is worth mentioning that so far, Vitão has not commented on the offenses.