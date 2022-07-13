‘If you want to give the toba, give’

Influencer Pedro Ortega posted this Tuesday an indignant video with a statement by Vitão about “women helping their husbands to free themselves”. Disgusted, the former participant of the reality show “On vacation with the ex” cursed the singer.

“Man, I’m going to send a message to Vitão: Here’s the thing: if you want to fight, feel free, friend, no one is recriminating, no. Now, don’t want my wife to influence me to fight. in your c$”, he said in a video that is making the rounds.

In a recent interview with the magazine “Quem”, Vitão talked about male anal pleasure.

“We talk very little and it’s still a huge taboo. We’ve always understood that if someone passes close to our c *, they’re already labeled something. I have been discovering my body more and more, the pleasure of infinite ways”, said the artist.

“We can feel pleasure in many ways and not just sexually. But we stick to heteronormative sex, man, woman, penetration and came. Ended. The most pleasure zone in men is the prostate. Why do we hide it from ourselves? Why can’t we talk about it? Just feel pleasure and fuck. It doesn’t fit you anywhere.”

In the interview, Vitão talks about the importance of breaking taboos:

“Everyone has the right to label themselves what they want, what they feel comfortable with. For many people, this is necessary. But I have sought to be able to talk about these things openly, to break these places that we insist on putting ourselves Talk to the boys, establish a direct relationship with those who accompany me. Brother, you can dress the way you want, you can feel pleasure with your prostate, you can talk the way you want and that doesn’t have to label you no way”.