In a bikini, Bianca Andrade highlights ‘body’ in Noronha

Bianca Andrade is enjoying her days off on a killer trip! The influencer is in Fernando de Noronha, Pernambuco archipelago and shared some records on her Instagram profile.

In the photo, Bianca posed wearing a bikini in shades of blood red with her hair down, while having fun in front of a paradisiacal setting.

“Being loose is much better, being light is much better, celebrate life and that’s all”, wrote the influencer in the caption of the record. Bianca’s publication won the public’s affection and received a shower of praise in the comments.

“What beautiful photos, Bianca! You are wonderful”, commented a follower. “Simply devastating! I love too much“, praised another. “This woman makes me doubt my sexuality every day”highlighted a third.

“I stank”

Recently, Bianca surprised with a statement. The influencer and businesswoman revealed that she suffered from excessive sweating, a condition in her armpits.

Bianca said that she suffered from a bad smell in her armpits, in addition to excessive perspiration. The solution found was the application of botox.

“I am a fragrant woman, but my armpit [axilas], was never a good thing for me. I stank. Now with botox, I don’t smell anymore, I smell“, she said.

