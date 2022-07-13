In act after murder in Paraná, Lula asks militants to refuse provocation: ‘We don’t need to fight’ | Elections 2022

The PT’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asked militants and supporters this Tuesday (12), during a pre-campaign event in Brasília, not to accept provocation in the period leading up to the elections. “We don’t need to fight,” he said.

Lula made the request after commenting on the murder last weekend of Marcelo Arruda, municipal guard and PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). Arruda was killed by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his own birthday party, in which he honored the PT and Lula himself.

“I don’t want anyone accepting provocation. It’s three months in which we’re going to multiply on the street. We’re going to multiply ourselves by making marches. We’re going to have to teach a moral lesson, which even Gandhi didn’t. We don’t need to fight. tranquility, the love we have inside us, the thirst we have to improve the lives of the Brazilian people. We don’t have to accept provocation. in Brasilia.

For the former president, “they are trying to turn the election campaign into a war.”

The statement was the first by Lula in a public act after the death of Marcelo Arruda, the PT treasurer murdered by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

This Tuesday, political parties asked the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, that the homicide in Foz do Iguaçu be investigated at the federal level. Aras stated that he will only evaluate this possibility after the conclusion of the investigation in Paraná.

The PT attributes the death of the militant to an “escalation of political violence” inflated by actions of the Bolsonaro government.

The increase in cases of political violence was the subject of a meeting last Monday (11) between Lula and the leaders of parties that are part of the alliance of the Lula-Alckmin ticket. At the meeting, the leaders of the subtitles decided not to back down from public events and to defend that supporters do not engage in provocation by opponents.

At the event with militants, Lula took the opportunity to criticize Bolsonaro, who, according to the PT, “does not respect anyone”, because “he doesn’t have good brain mass in his head”.

In the most recent Datafolha poll, the former president appears with 47% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro, with 28%.

“He is a person with inhuman, evil behavior, who does not think about the good of anyone but himself,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Lula declared that, if elected, he would recreate the Ministry of Culture, which had been extinguished by Bolsonaro.

“We are going to recreate the Ministry of Culture and we are going to create a culture committee in each capital of the country, so that no one ever dares to [tentar] end the culture of this country”, he said.

Lula once again said that the poorest population should take the money from Auxílio Brasil, which will rise from R$400 to R$600 by the end of the year, with the approval of the so-called “PEC Kamikaze”. but you shouldn’t vote for Bolsonaro for that.

“We are going to take a country much worse than the one I inherited from Fernando Henrique Cardoso. But I am destined and predestined to face challenges. And I want Brazilian society to know that I want to be president of this country again. people have breakfast, lunch and dinner. I want people to have the right to study at a university, to have a decent job, to go to the theater, cinema, leisure in the neighborhood. I am more demanding”, he declared.

A few hours before the political act, Lula participated in an event with businessmen from the commerce sector, promoted by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC). At the meeting, he pledged to treat the sector “with affection” in an eventual government.

According to him, decisions will not be made overnight. “We will try to find a solution that can better signal the capital-labor relationship in this country,” he said.

The former president defended the choice of former governor Geraldo Alckmin as a candidate for vice president and attributed to him the meeting with the members of the confederation. In the PT, Alckmin is seen as a source of rapprochement between PT members and sectors of the economy that are distant from the party.

“He will not be a toy vice. He will be a real vice,” Lula said.

“I owe this coming here to Alckmin. I still haven’t had a debate with either a businessman or anyone because I’m not officially a candidate for the presidency yet,” he said.