In ‘The Voice Kids’, Michel Teló gets emotional with his children’s surprise on show: ‘In the heart forever’ | 2022

Press play and watch the live in full 👇

The Voice Kids Live: Thalita Rebouças commands a chat with the technicians

Michel Teló also commented on the talent and cuteness of the “kids” he has at home! 🥰 He revealed that, on the same weekend as the Semifinal, Melinda, 5, and Teodoro, 4, took the stage, for the first time, during a show by our coach! Did he melt, yes or yes?

Cuteness alert! See the surprise during Teló’s show 👇

Michel Teló shows show in which he sang with his children

“Teodoro asked, he wanted to. Out of nowhere, he jumped on stage and wanted to sing, he communicated with people. Melinda came too. He said: ‘I was scared, but then I got courage and I’m happy’. So he sang,” said Teló, adding:

It was very special to see that, them having fun and enjoying that moment with people, something extremely natural, singing, they had never done before. At home, I don’t put this pile, I leave it to them to choose – Michel Telo

Toni Garrido amended with a good explanation: “That’s DNA.”

The owl daddy gave all his admiration for his children and for the show beyond unforgettable!

It was very special. It was one of those moments that stay in the heart forever, that image. Afterwards, I was singing at the show and I just thought about that, at that moment, the first time they went up and they had this feeling. – Michel Telo

1 of 1 Michel Teló receives surprise from his children during the show — Photo: Reproduction Michel Teló receives surprise from his children during the show — Photo: Reproduction

The furometer exploded! And there’s more: The Voice Kids finalists are already defined! 👇

The Final is next Sunday, 17/7. Enjoy and register for the vote 👇

See more of what happened in the Semifinal 👇

Watch the semifinal performances 👇