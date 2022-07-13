Inflation in the US is the highest in 40 years; euro is worth less than the dollar

The euro was worth less than the dollar this morning after the United States announced record inflation. At around 10:00 am (Brasilia time), the European common currency was trading at US$0.998, the lowest level since 2002.

The drop came after the US Department of Labor announced that inflation rose 1.3% in June, accumulating 9.1% in 12 months. This is the biggest advance in 40 years, since November 1981.

The number consolidates expectations that the US Central Bank will continue to raise interest rates. As the country’s economy is considered the safest in the world, higher interest rates make US assets more attractive, valuing the currency.

The financial market expects the interest rate to rise another 0.75 percentage point at this month’s Monetary Council meeting, which takes place between the 26th and 27th.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said June’s inflation figures came in “unacceptably high” but also that they were out of date due to the recent drop in gasoline prices.

“Energy alone accounted for nearly half of the monthly rise in inflation. Today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of falling gas prices, which have reduced the pump price by about 40 cents (on the dollar) since mid- June”, he said.

Why is the euro falling

In addition to inflation in the United States, the war in Ukraine also contributes to the fall of the European currency.

Investors fear a cut in Russian gas supplies, which could cause a recession on the continent. The raw material arrives through a pipeline that is currently undergoing maintenance.

Russian group Gazprom started repairs on Nord Stream 1 yesterday, and European countries are waiting to see if Moscow will restore supply after the works, which are expected to last 10 days.

For Mark Haefele, an analyst at UBS, a suspension of Russian gas supplies in Europe “would trigger a recession across the eurozone with three consecutive quarters of contraction in the economy”. In addition to the gas issue, high import prices, especially energy, are also driving inflation on the continent.

*With Reuters information