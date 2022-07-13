Inflation makes iPhone cost 1 million pesos in Argentina

Brazil’s main trading partner in Latin America, Argentina sees its currency melt under inflation that has already exceeded 60% in the last 12 months – the inflation rate is second only to Venezuela in the region.

This week, the impact of inflation, which erodes the purchasing power of the population, gained a palpable example. An iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB Graphite, launched by Apple less than a year ago, reached the price of 1 million pesos (official currency of the country).

The exact figure is: 1,007,149 pesos. The available device was sold at the only electronics store in the country that still has the product in stock.

According to the newspaper La Nación, the home appliance chain that has the device in stock will pay the product in up to 12 interest-free installments of 83,929.08 pesos. This amount is equivalent to almost two minimum wages in the country, which is 45,540 pesos.

Other options for purchasing the item were possible on online platforms, but even so, prices remained “salty”. In Mercado Livre, the same iPhone was sold at 724,999 pesos and with one detail: the platform also had only one item. On Amazon, delivery of the device in Argentina reached US$ 989.

By comparison: in Brazil, the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at R$10,142.

The iPhone price level reached by the iPhone in Buenos Aires is symbolic. In the same Argentina, only 20 years ago, having 1 million pesos, in full convertibility, was equivalent to 1 million dollars.

How much?

Inflation has been causing disarray among Argentine merchants, who are now having difficulties in establishing the value of products on the shelves.

Last week, popular retail stores in the Once district of Buenos Aires were delayed in opening. And when they received consumers, they had posters in their windows that warned that all products were 20% more expensive than what was registered on the labels.

The delay in opening, as well as the posters, resulted from the fact that businessmen no longer knew how much to charge customers.

“No one knew if the dollar would increase or if there would be a shortage of goods. On Monday (4), many stores did not even work because they no longer had a reference price for sales”, said Salvador Femenía, spokesman for the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (Came).

generalized crisis

External factors, motivated by the war between Russia and Ukraine, only complement Argentina’s serious internal problems, which have dragged on for years.

Without fiscal balance in the accounts — more is spent than collected — the level of country risk reached a record earlier this month: 2,654 basis points.

To make matters worse, international reserves are at a very low level. Despite announcing that they reach US$ 42.3 billion, the government does not have all this volume. Market estimates indicate that only US$ 3.5 billion are net reserves.

That’s because Argentines can open bank accounts in dollars in the country. In this case, its resources are not lent and are deposited with the Central Bank, as a reserve requirement. As if that weren’t enough, the country needs dollars to import energy, especially now in winter, when consumption grows due to the use of heaters. But the price also increased with the war in Ukraine.

Thus, to control the outflow of dollars, the government has increased restrictions on access to the foreign exchange market. Recently, it banned the installment of purchases at duty-free shops — a feature that was no longer allowed for international tickets. It also determined that companies will only have foreign exchange to import a volume 5% higher than in 2021.

The difficulty of accessing the exchange, according to experts, already results in the scarcity of imported inputs, such as raw material for paper and rubber for tires. There is concern that items such as coffee and electronics are missing.

With information from Estadão Content.

