Inter training: Taison is re-evaluated, Alemão returns, and Wanderson advances in recovery | International

The diagnosis regarding Taison’s muscle pain was left for the next few hours. The attacking midfielder, who felt discomfort in his left thigh in the 1-0 victory over América-MG, was reassessed this Tuesday at CT Parque Gigante. Alemão has returned to training and is a reinforcement. Wanderson started light training with the ball, although separate from the group and under observation.

Alemão returned and is available to Mano for the next round, against Athletico-PR, on Saturday, on the synthetic lawn of Arena da Baixada. The centre-forward, who tested negative in two tests for Covid, is recovering from flu-like symptoms.

1 of 3 Alemão returns to training at Inter — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Alemão returns to training at Inter — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

The shirt 7 performed work at the academy and did not undergo image exams, according to information released by the club. Minutes later, he sat next to Hector to follow the movement of the reserves.

Wanderson walked a few houses in his recovery. After running around the field, the striker started physical therapy with the ball.

2 of 3 Taison follows Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Taison follows Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

For the period stipulated by Inter’s medical department, shirt 11 must be able to play from the match against São Paulo on July 20.

The holders who played the 90 minutes in the triumph against Coelho were divided between regenerative exercises in the gym and light runs on the fields of the CT.

Substitutes trained with the ball. Keiller, Emerson Júnior, Antony, Thauan Lara, PV, Kaique Rocha, Vitão, Liziero, Johnny, Bruno Gomes, Lucas Ramos, Boschilia, Maurício, Gustavo Maia, Caio Vidal, Alemão, Wesley Moraes and Cadorini participated in the activity.

3 of 3 Wanderson trains with the ball at Inter — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Wanderson trains with the ball at Inter — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

Inter return to training on Wednesday, when the medical report on Taison will be released. Colorado faces Athletico-PR, on Saturday, 16:30, in Curitiba, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão.