Internal Regulations of the Chamber may prevent voting in the 2nd round of the PEC das Bondades

After approval of the basic text of the project in the 1st round, the session was suspended by the president of the house, Arthur Lira, due to technical problems and under the argument of resumption this Wednesday.

Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies

Chamber session was suspended after technical problems in the voting system; case is investigated by the Federal Police



The voting of the 2nd round of the PEC of Goodness may not take place at the beginning of this Wednesday, 13, if the opposition questions the action based on the bylaws of the Chamber of Deputies. According to the rule, “Art. 70. The President [da Câmara] may suspend the session for a single time, for a maximum period of one hour, after which it will be considered closed”. Last Tuesday night, President Arthur Lira (PP-AL) asked for the suspension of the vote and stated that it should continue today with the same panel, which would be unfeasible by the rule. Some opposition federal deputies who try to obstruct the vote already cite the regiment and claim that it will be necessary to do the whole procedure again, with a two-round vote this Wednesday.

The new situation may make it difficult to approve the PEC since voting must be done in person and some parliamentarians may have to leave Brasília to return to their states. Despite this, the opposition itself recognizes that it is unlikely that there will be a change in the vote and believes that Lira will be able to mobilize the parties in support of the federal government’s proposal that increases the Brazil aid until the end of this year to R$ 600 and institutes a R$ 1 thousand voucher for truck drivers for the same period, in addition to installing a emergency state. The resources account for a package of BRL 41.25 billion out of spending ceiling. The basic text of the proposal was approved by 393 votes against 14. 308 votes were needed. The PEC das Bondades has also been called kamikaze, as it favors the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), if approved, with the Brazilian electorate, since it will only be applied three months after the election and will only be valid until the end of your government.

THE Federal police was in the Chamber of Deputies last Tuesday night at Lira’s request due to the instability in the voting system. “We have to defend parliament, the functioning of parliament. We are not dealing with a normal thing. Then, the decision will be to suspend that session for reasons already explained and discussed. The Federal Police are coming to this house to investigate what happened in the deepest way,” Lira announced last night.