Investigation investigates whether doctor denied care to pregnant teenager and other patients in Dianópolis | Tocantins

Complaints reporting the lack of care for a pregnant teenager at the Dianópolis Regional Hospital led the State Public Ministry (MPTO) to open a public civil inquiry to investigate the conduct of a physician on duty. The document is from this Tuesday (12) and also investigates other alleged negligence in the unit. The State Health requested the removal of the professional.

According to the complaints, forwarded to the agency through the Ombudsman, the teenager sought the unit around 8 pm on Sunday (10), complaining of back pain. According to the report of the mother, who accompanied her to the hospital, the young woman was waiting in the pre-delivery room and a nurse called the doctor several times, who would have done ‘little attention’ and did not answer the call. To justify it, she would have said that “in times of Covid it is not advisable to go to the hospital”.

At around 10:30 pm, in another attempt at care, the nurse said that the professional was on her break.

The mother of the pregnant woman also said that on the same day, a two-year-old child would have been released by the doctor even with symptoms of fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

Faced with the complaints, the prosecution wants to analyze the scales of professionals in the months of June and July and the calls in the same period that ended in death to determine if there was negligence. The request is also for other units in the state, as long as the service has passed through the Dianópolis unit.

The agency also announced that, according to the ordinance, it will inspect the Reference Hospital on different days and times, to investigate possible irregularities, as well as the presence of on-call doctors. It will also ask the Civil Police if there was a record of an incident report with questions about negligence in the service.

The State Department of Health (SES) should provide the information within 48 hours, according to the survey.

Asked about the complaints, SES reported that it has already become aware of some complaints related to service at the unit, and that the company responsible for hiring doctors for the Regional Hospital of Dianópolis is the Elisedape Institute.

The folder also said that it notified the company about the situation and asked that the doctor mentioned in the complaints be removed immediately from the shift schedule. The company must also provide a medical professional to fill the vacancy of the professional.

In the note, the SES also highlighted that “it has already opened an investigation to investigate the facts and will take the appropriate measures, as well as a complaint with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM)”.