iOS 16: see which iPhones are compatible with the system

O iOS 16 recently won its first public beta, which is now available for download on compatible devices. The new version of the system, which will arrive in its final version by the end of the year, brings great news to iPhones, including support for extensive customization of the lock screen.

As usual, all the latest iPhones will receive the system at launch, in addition to the as-yet-unrevealed iPhone 14 devices. However, iOS 16 ended up leaving behind some popular models: devices like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE 1 does not run Apple’s new system.

Below, you can check out the complete list of current Apple phones that will run iOS 16 at launch and that are already compatible with the public preview of the operating system:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE 3

It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 14 line, scheduled for September, should also hit the market running iOS 16. According to speculation, Apple should launch four cell phones in the new line – see the supposed prices.