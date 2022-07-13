iPhone 13 costs 1 million pesos after prices in Argentina soar

As a reflection of the economic and social crisis, Argentina has continuously seen its prices soar in a short period of time. Through online sites, it is possible to compare prices of products sold in Argentina with the rest of the countries. For example, the iPhone 13, a product that Apple launched last year, is being sold for more than 1 million Argentine pesos (1,007,149 pesos), equivalent to almost US$8,000. The sale is made by the only home appliance company that has the device in stock.

For comparison, the minimum wage in Argentina is 45,540 pesos. In other words, almost 22 minimum wages in the country are needed to buy an iPhone.

According to the newspaper “La Nación”, in dollars, the price in the home appliance chain was equivalent to US$ 3,844 in the sale, until yesterday. Nowhere in the world the price of this iPhone is so high.

Because it is at an inaccessible price for most of the population, the product can even disappear from stocks, due to lack of sales.

Other products

By the Duty Free website, putting the price quotation of Buenos Aires, other products are with exorbitant values ​​due to the devaluation of the Argentine peso against the dollar. Today 1 US Dollar is equal to 127.58 Argentine Pesos. See some examples:

Clinique Aromatics Elixir Perfume Spray: 13,906.07 pesos or $109

Small Kinder Chocolate: 1,913.68 pesos or $15

Assorted Toblerone: 5,039.35 pesos or $39.50

Xiaomi smart watch (best seller): 26663 pesos or US$208.99

JBL Speaker: 6251.35 pesos or US$49

Apple Wireless Handset: 57,282.79 or $449

country context

Even before the pandemic, the Argentine economy was already in a crisis for years. However, within the government itself, there is a clear split between those who support Vice President Cristina Kirchner and those who defend President Alberto Fernández. The conflict resulted in the fall of the minister of economy, Martín Gusmán. He had credibility with the International Monetary Fund, with whom Argentina has a high debt in negotiation.

Economist Silvina Batakis was called in her place. She is aligned with Kirchner and already worked in the government as Secretary of Provinces of the Ministry of the Interior, a position in which she had a direct relationship with the governors. Between 2011 and 2015, she became Minister of Economy for the province of Buenos Aires. After intense negotiations, Batakis’s appointment was the only point of agreement between Fernández and his vice president.

The arrival of the new minister shook the market and investors, as agents are not sure what the line will be and what measures she will take to deal with the country’s foreign debt and social problems – in addition to inflation, 37% of the population lives on the poverty line. Foreign currency reserves are also low, due to high energy import costs and, as a result, investors are questioning the country’s ability to honor its debt commitments. Government bond returns are among the highest in the world

The new minister guarantees that she will comply with the agreement with the IMF. This agreement was signed in 2022 and which establishes an agreement to expand resources of approximately US$ 44.5 billion, replacing the “stand-by” credit instrument signed by the previous government of Mauricio Macri (2015-19). The new agreement envisages a reduction in the fiscal deficit from 3% of GDP last year to 2.5% in 2022; 1.9%, in 2023; and 0.9% in 2024.

The level of country risk – an economic and financial concept that concerns the possibility of changes in a country’s business environment negatively impacting the value of assets – in Argentina rose to 2,654 basis points last Wednesday (6th), due to the growing mistrust about the domestic economy and the consequences of tensions within the political coalition in power.

To try to contain the rise in prices, the government recently announced a new increase in interest rates in the country to 52% per year, but even so, the high rate has not been enough to contain prices. There is even a risk of shortages of some products, such as grains. Even businessmen have stockpiled products to try to hold down prices. Most economists understand how irresponsible public spending as has been done in Argentina, with successive years being above the collection capacity and without presenting any ballast that generates any return in the short or long term.