Iran rejects US charge over supplying drones to Russia for Ukraine war

Abhishek Pratap 20 seconds ago News Comments Off on Iran rejects US charge over supplying drones to Russia for Ukraine war 0 Views

The US National Security Adviser had said Russia is turning to Iran for “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Secret budget: Congress approves hiding authorship of rapporteur’s amendments that are rearranged | Policy

The National Congress approved this Tuesday (12) a rule that allows “hiding” the identification of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved