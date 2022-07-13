Is a fall in stocks a buying opportunity? – Money Times

The actions of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) fell sharply in this Tuesday’s session (12) amid the collapse of oil prices, which melted.

US benchmark oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost as much as 5.5% to $98.40 a barrel. Brent last week recorded its third biggest drop in absolute value ever.

Pessimism spread across commodities on news of rising virus cases in China and estimates that US inflation data will show a new four-decade high.

A stronger dollar also makes the Petroleum less attractive for investors and more expensive for emerging markets.

According to Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asseta 3R Petroleum can be a protection Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), since the paper is not state owned. However, he recalls that while the company’s shares linked to the government rose 21%, RRRP3 drops 10%.

“The only one that more closely follows the performance of the stock of PETR4 went to PetroReconcavo (RECV3), with 21.4%, another option in the sector without government affiliation, but just as small as 3R”, he adds.

According to the market consensus gathered by the Reutersof seven analysts, all recommend buying in 3R Petroleum.

biggest highs

This Tuesday (12), the actions of retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), American (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3) led the rise of the Ibovespa. Magalu jumped 11.41% to R$2.93, while Americanas and Via recorded gains of 8.26% and 9.44%, respectively.

The three companies closed the last week with gains of over 20%, supported by the downward trend in commodities.

In the opinion of Isabel Lemos, stock manager at Fator Administração de Recursos, the current exchange (or, at least, reduction) of commodities for assets from sectors more penalized by interest rates seems interesting.

See the table below:

Company ticker High Magazie Luiza MGLU3 11.41% Via VIIA3 9.44% American AMER3 8.26% Blue BLUE4 7.73% nature NTCO3 7.56%