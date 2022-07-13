Is it possible to get infected with both diseases at the same time?

With highs in the cases of Covid-19 and chikungunya in Ceará, recorded in the last month of June, a new concern arises. After all, is it possible for a person to be affected by both diseases simultaneously? The epidemiologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Jesem Orellana, explains that “it is not only possible, it is also expected, if sanitary and environmental conditions exist for this double problem”.

According to the epidemiologist, although there are two viral infectious diseases that reach pandemic transmission patterns, the means of transmission, the organism’s response and symptoms, for example, are relatively different.

Transmission and symptoms

In the case of chikungunya, the disease is transmitted by a mosquito (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus) and each person is only infected once. The symptoms are a little different from a flu-like syndrome, involving joint pain and blemishes on the skin, for example.

Covid-19, on the other hand, is transmitted by contact between people, it can occur more than once in the same individual and the symptomatology is similar to a flu syndrome, and may present with fever, cough, fatigue and loss of taste or smell.

“In this sense, the strategies to combat both diseases are different. However, regardless of the disease, the patient should seek care at the health unit closest to their home”, highlights Jesem.

guidelines

For Chikungunya, there is still no vaccine or medication to combat and prevent the disease. In this case, care should be rest and treatment of symptoms that, in general, disappear without progressing to severe cases. However, the epidemiologist emphasizes that it is essential that there is guidance from health personnel, especially pregnant women and children.

On the other hand, for Covid-19 there is already a vaccine and, when you present symptoms of the disease, you should seek health care to confirm the diagnosis and, thus, start medical follow-up. In addition, whenever possible, it is essential to carry out preventive home isolation, for a period of 7 to 10 days, wearing a mask and paying attention to constant hand hygiene.

“Ideally, the person only resumes their daily activities, after the total disappearance of symptoms and a negative test, confirming that they no longer transmit the virus”, explained the specialist.

