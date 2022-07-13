Known for being forthright and honest about what surrounds her life, the funk singer Rebecca recently participated in the program “OtaLab”led by the actor and presenter Octaviano Costa. In an intimate conversation, the funkeira spoke more about her sexuality and her relationship.

When asked by Octavian if she was in favor of having an open relationship, Rebecca was candid: “It would be great!”. The singer is currently in a relationship with the influencer Lucas Godinhoa relationship that has already been criticized on the internet and both came to take a break.

Rebecca then continued, stating that having a relationship in this style is her dream, but that her boyfriend doesn’t want to: “My dream! But my boyfriend doesn’t want to. we are working on it”. Octavian gave a helping hand, stating that the important thing is that everyone involved needs to be comfortable: “It has to be that cool polygamy for everyone”.

The interpreter of “Slide and Game” also said that, being bisexual, the idea becomes easy for her, but reinforced that the decision must be good for both parties in the relationship: “I am bisexual, I like men and women. But it has to be something good for both of you. A relationship is open does not mean that the other is not enough, it means that you want new things.”.