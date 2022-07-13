Jade Picon chooses a thin bikini to go to the beach and enchants

Jade Picon has been enjoying his free time in Rio de Janeiro, where he prepares to start recording the soap opera Crossing, to go to the beach. This was the case, for example, this Tuesday (12). the influencer went for a swim in the sea and rocked the look, wearing a stylish bikini.

“I had a little space in my schedule and I came to take a dip in the sea.”she wrote. “Dive in the sea. Folks, it doesn’t get any better than that.”added the famous when posting some records of leisure time on your Instagram Stories.

“My favorite place,” said Jade Picon

In sequence, Leo Picon’s sister shared a video showing the sea and declared: “Beach has always been my favorite place”highlighted the young woman, who participated in the BBB22.

Last Monday (11th), Jade said that she has been dedicated a lot in the preparation for Travessia and explained his absence from social media: “I know I’m a little missing, but it’s because I’m dedicating myself 100% to this new phase of my life. I promise I’ll make it all worthwhile. And I love that you understand that and support me.”said the influencer.

Jade Picon (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

