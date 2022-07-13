James Webb: See what the super-telescope photos reveal in infographics | Science

The images show two nebulae (giant clouds of dust and gas that hover in space), a galaxy cluster and a group of five galaxies about 290 million light-years away.

James Webb, largest space telescope ever launched, releases new records of the Universe

But what does each super-telescope photo reveal? To understand this, the g1 talked to experts and created infographics that present the details of the 4 amazing images and a comparison of the same records made by the famous Hubble telescope.

This was the first color photo released by the James Webb Space Telescope.

According to NASA, the image is the deepest and sharpest infrared view of the universe so far. In it, it is possible to see a cluster of galaxies called SMACS 0723just as it was about 4.6 billion years ago.

The South Ring Nebula, also known as the “Eight-Burst” nebula, was not chosen for nothing by the Webb team.

“Looking at this nebula is like looking into the future of the Sun. The Sun will turn into a planetary nebula [uma nuvem de gás em expansão que cerca uma estrela no fim de sua vida] like this one”, says astrophysicist Rogemar Riffel, from the Federal University of Santa Maria.

According to NASA, two cameras aboard the Webb captured the most recent image of this nebula located approximately 2,000 light-years away from Earth. And for the first time, due to the great level of detail in this image, Webb was able to reveal that the star is covered in dust.

The Carina Nebula, sometimes called the Eta Carinae Nebula, is the “opposite” of the South Ring, says Riffel: it is a star-forming region.

According to the US space agency, this is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in space, located approximately 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation of Carina.

Stephan’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies (NGC7317, 7318A, 7318B, 7319 and 7320), the first of its kind to be discovered. It was the French astronomer Edouard Stephan, in 1877, who described it for the first time.